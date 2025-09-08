Werbung ausblenden

Getlink SE: Shuttle Traffic in August 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Infrastruktur
Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

In August 2025, LeShuttle Freight carried 86,090 trucks, down 5% compared to August 2024. This decrease is mainly due to an unfavourable calendar effect (impact of around -3%). Since 1 January, nearly 780,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 334,846 passenger vehicles in August, up 5% compared to August 2024. More than 1,550,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

 

 

Aug 25

Aug 24

Change

Jan-Aug 2025

Jan-Aug 2024

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

86,090

90,359

-5%

778,237

793,989

-2%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger vehicles*

334,846

318,977

+5%

1,588,052

1,545,314

+3%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

The September traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 7 October 2025 before the market opens.

About Getlink
Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the Eleclink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250907733417/en/

Press contacts:
Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6.46.01.52.86
Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6.83.61.89.96

Analyst and investor contact:
Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6.77.41.03.39
Dana Badaoui : +33 (0)6.80.01.39.46

