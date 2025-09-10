IRW-News: Condor Energies Inc.: CONDOR ENERGIES gibt Update zum operativen Geschäft

IRW-PRESS: Condor Energies Inc.: CONDOR ENERGIES gibt Update zum operativen Geschäft

Calgary, 9. September 2025: Condor Energies Inc. (Condor oder das Unternehmen; TSX: CDR; ISIN: CA20676A1084), ein in Kanada ansässiges, international ausgerichtetes Energieunternehmen mit Aktivitäten in Zentralasien, freut sich, dass es ein Mehrfachbohrprogramm in Usbekistan gestartet hat.

Die erste Bohrung wird vertikal bis zu einer Tiefe von etwa 3.000 Metern durchgeführt, um die derzeit produzierenden Karbonatreservoir-Abschnitte sowie mehrere tiefere, noch nicht vollständig erschlossene gestapelte klastische Reservoirs und Grundgesteinsformationen zu durchdringen und zu bewerten. Die Bohrungen und ein detailliertes Bewertungsprogramm werden voraussichtlich im Oktober 2025 abgeschlossen sein werden. Die Daten aus dem ersten Bohrloch werden zur Optimierung nachfolgender Horizontalbohrungen verwendet. Die anfängliche Fördermenge wird intern auf 13 bis 20 MMscf/Tag pro Bohrloch geschätzt wird. Die Kosten für die Bohrung und Fertigstellung belaufen sich auf 4,2 Millionen US-Dollar. Die Bohrzeit beträgt 40 bis 45 Tage, wobei die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, wie im Abschnitt FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS (Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen) beschrieben, davon abweichen können. Unter Berücksichtigung einer Lernkurve für Bohrungen werden die Kosten für das bevorstehende Programm mit 12 horizontalen Bohrlöchern auf durchschnittlich 3,7 Millionen US-Dollar pro Bohrloch für Bohrung und Fertigstellung geschätzt. Die erste Horizontalbohrung hat einen geplanten seitlichen Abschnitt von 1.000 Metern, der in nachfolgenden Bohrungen je nach Reservoirparametern verlängert werden könnte. Da die Leistung der Horizontalbohrungen nicht in den von der Reservebewertungsgesellschaft McDaniel erstellten Reservenbericht 2024 des Unternehmens aufgenommen wurde (siehe Reservenberatung), ist ein Wachstum der nachgewiesenen und nachgewiesenen plus wahrscheinlichen Reserven möglich, sobald die Produktionshistorie der ersten Horizontalbohrungen vorliegt.

Condor Energies baut sein Portfolio an potenziellen Bohrzielen weiter aus, indem es 1.462 km² kürzlich neu verarbeiteter 3D-Seismikdaten und 142 km² 3D-Seismik-Inversionsattribute interpretiert und integriert. Durch diese Maßnahmen wurde das Portfolio auf 18 Ziele erweitert, die entweder als unerschlossene Gasansammlungen in produzierenden Strukturen oder als neu identifizierte Strukturen klassifiziert werden können und das Bohrprogramm über das Jahr 2026 hinaus verlängern könnten. Das Unternehmen prüft derzeit die Verfügbarkeit und den Zeitpunkt für die Beauftragung einer zweiten Bohranlage, um die Gesamtgasproduktion weiter zu beschleunigen.

Gleichzeitig wird in Usbekistan eine detaillierte technische Studie zur Installation einer Feldkompression durchgeführt, um den steigenden Druck in den Verkaufsgasleitungen zu mindern. Die Feldkompression soll 2026 installiert werden. Interne Schätzungen gehen davon aus, dass die Basisproduktion um 25 bis 55 Prozent steigen könnte, obwohl die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, wie im Abschnitt FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS (Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen) beschrieben, davon abweichen können. Die vorläufigen Kosten für die Kompressionsanlage liegen zwischen 12 und 20 Millionen US-Dollar, basierend auf verschiedenen Kompressionsszenarien, die im Rahmen detaillierter technischer und Beschaffungsaktivitäten weiter verfeinert werden.

Die Produktion in Usbekistan belief sich im dritten Quartal 2025 bis zum 7. September auf durchschnittlich 10.284 boepd und entsprach damit dem zweiten Quartal 2025 mit durchschnittlich 10.258 boepd. Das kurzfristige Produktionswachstum wurde durch eine Kombination aus erhöhtem Druck in den Gasverkaufsleitungen und kürzlich durchgeführten Workovers beeinträchtigt, die sich stärker auf die moderne Datenerfassung konzentrierten. Es wird jedoch erwartet, dass das Produktionswachstum durch das Mehrfachbohrprogramm und die Installation von Feldkompressoren wieder anziehen wird.

In Kasachstan verläuft die Fertigung der ersten modularen LNG-Anlage des Unternehmens planmäßig und soll bis zum Ende des vierten Quartals 2025 abgeschlossen sein (die erste Anlage). Die erste Anlage und die dazugehörige Ausrüstung werden dann nach Saryozek, Kasachstan, transportiert, wo sie montiert und in Betrieb genommen werden. Der Bau von LNG-Lagertanks und Transportanhängern hat ebenfalls begonnen. Die LNG-Produktion aus der ersten Anlage soll planmäßig im zweiten Quartal 2026 mit 48.000 Gallonen LNG pro Tag beginnen. Das Unternehmen steht kurz vor dem Abschluss von LNG-Abnahmeverträgen und treibt mehrere Finanzierungslösungen für die erste Anlage voran.

Zwei weitere Verflüssigungsanlagen sollen kurz darauf in Saryozek gebaut werden, wodurch die LNG-Produktion in Saryozek auf etwa 150.000 Gallonen pro Tag steigen wird. Bei Gesamt-EPC-Kosten von 70,4 Millionen US-Dollar, wie bereits bekannt gegeben, laufen derzeit Planungen für weitere LNG-Anlagen in Kuryk und Aktobe.

RESERVENHINWEIS

Diese Pressemitteilung enthält Informationen zur Bewertung der Rohöl- und Erdgasreserven zum 31. Dezember 2024, die vom unabhängigen Reservenbewerter McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (McDaniel) erstellt wurde. Der Bericht wurde von qualifizierten Reservenbewertern in Übereinstimmung mit den Definitionen, Standards und Verfahren des Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook und des National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (NI 51-101) erstellt und basiert auf den Preisen von McDaniel, die am 31. Dezember 2024 gültig waren. Weitere Informationen zu den Reserven gemäß NI 51-101 sind im Jahresbericht des Unternehmens enthalten, das auf SEDAR+ unter www.sedarplus.ca veröffentlicht wurde.

Aussagen zu Reserven gelten als zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen, da sie eine implizite Bewertung auf der Grundlage bestimmter Schätzungen und Annahmen beinhalten, dass die beschriebenen Reserven in den vorhergesagten oder geschätzten Mengen vorhanden sind. Die hierin beschriebenen Reservenabschätzungen sind lediglich Schätzungen. Die tatsächlichen Reserven können größer oder kleiner als die berechneten sein. Schätzungen hinsichtlich der Reserven, die in Zukunft erschlossen und gefördert werden können, basieren häufig auf Volumenberechnungen, probabilistischen Methoden und Analogien zu ähnlichen Reservenarten und nicht auf der tatsächlichen Förderhistorie. Schätzungen, die auf diesen Methoden basieren, sind in der Regel weniger zuverlässig als solche, die auf der tatsächlichen Förderhistorie basieren. Eine spätere Bewertung derselben Reserven auf der Grundlage der Förderhistorie führt zu Abweichungen, die bei den geschätzten Reserven erheblich sein können.

Die hierin enthaltenen Verweise auf Barrel Öläquivalent (boe) werden durch Umrechnung von Gas in Öl im Verhältnis von sechstausend Standardkubikfuß (Mcf) Gas zu einem Barrel Öl auf der Grundlage einer Energieumrechnungsmethode abgeleitet, die in erster Linie an der Brennerspitze anwendbar ist und keine Wertäquivalenz an der Bohrlochkopf darstellt. Da sich das Wertverhältnis auf der Grundlage des aktuellen Preises für Rohöl im Vergleich zu Erdgas erheblich von der Energieäquivalenz von 6 Mcf zu 1 Barrel unterscheidet, kann die Verwendung eines Umrechnungsverhältnisses von 6 Mcf zu 1 Barrel als Wertangabe irreführend sein, insbesondere wenn es isoliert verwendet wird.

Nachgewiesene Reserven sind Reserven, deren Förderbarkeit mit hoher Sicherheit geschätzt werden kann. Es ist wahrscheinlich, dass die tatsächlich noch förderbaren Mengen die geschätzten nachgewiesenen Reserven übersteigen werden.

ABKÜRZUNGSVERZEICHNIS

Folgend eine Übersicht zu den in dieser Pressemitteilung verwendeten Abkürzungen.

3D dreidimensional (Three dimensional)

MMscf Millionen Standardkubikfuß (Millions of standard cubic feet)

boepd Barrell an Öläquivaent pro Tag (Barrels of oil equivalent per day)

LNG Verflüssigtes Erdgas (Liquefied Natural Gas)

Kazakhstan Republik Kasachstan (Republic of Kazakhstan)

Uzbekistan Republik Usbekistan (Republic of Uzbekistan)

EPC Planung, Beschaffung und Ausführung eines Projekts (Engineering, Procurement, Construction)

Bitte beachten Sie: Es gilt das englische Original dieser Pressemitteilung. Sie finden diese auf der Webseite des Unternehmens unter https://condorenergies.ca/.

Hinweis: Die TSX übernimmt keine Verantwortung für die Angemessenheit oder Richtigkeit dieser Pressemitteilung.

UNTERNEHMENSKONTAKT

Don Streu, President and CEO

oder Sandy Quilty, Vice President of Finance and CFO

Tel: +1 403-201-9694

ÜBER CONDOR ENERGIES INC

Condor Energies Inc. ist ein an der TSX notierter Entwickler im Energiesektor, der sich auf verschiedene Initiativen in Zentralasien und der Türkei konzentriert. Mit produzierenden Gasanlagen, einem laufenden Projekt zum Bau und Betrieb der ersten LNG-Anlage Zentralasiens und einem separaten Projekt zur Entwicklung und Produktion von Lithiumsole hat das Unternehmen eine starke Grundlage für das Wachstum der Reserven, der Produktion und des Cashflows geschaffen, während es gleichzeitig bestrebt ist, seinen ökologischen Fußabdruck zu minimieren.

Bitte beachten Sie: Es gilt das englische Original dieser Pressemitteilung. Sie finden diese auf der Webseite des Unternehmens unter https://condorenergies.ca/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such statements are generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as expect, plan, estimate, may, will, should, could, would, ongoing, project, expect, predict, intend, seek, future, forecast, continue, capable, schedule, prepare, upcoming or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, information concerning: the timing and ability to drill and evaluate the first well; the timing and ability to drill subsequent horizontal wells; the timing and ability to drill the planned horizontal lateral sections and the timing and ability to extend the lateral lengths in subsequent wells; the accuracy of the internal estimates of initial production rates for the horizontal wells and actual results may differ significantly; the estimated cost to drill and complete the first vertical well and the average cost to drill and complete the horizontal wells; the timing and ability to drill additional horizontal wells; the timing and ability to increase proved and proved plus probable reserves; the timing and ability to expand well prospect inventory by interpreting and integrating seismic data and seismic inversion attributes; the timing and ability to contract a second drilling rig; the timing and ability to accelerate overall gas production; the timing and ability to install field compression; the timing and ability of the field compression to mitigate the increasing sales gas pipeline pressures; the timing and ability of the field compression to increase production; the accuracy of the internal calculations to predict production increases due to field compression and actual results may differ significantly; the timing and ability to complete fabrication of the First Facility; the timing and ability to begin Kazakhstan LNG production; the estimated initial LNG production rates; the timing and ability to execute LNG off-taker agreements; the timing and ability to construct two additional LNG facilities at Saryozek; the estimated EPC capital costs; the timing and ability to contract a second drilling rig; the ability to classify target as either undrilled attic gas accumulations in producing structures or newly identified structures; the timing and ability to expand the drilling program beyond 2026; the timing and ability of the Company to obtain various approvals and conduct its planned exploration and development activities; the timing and ability to access natural gas pipelines; the timing and ability to access sales markets; the accuracy of the anticipated capital expenditures; sources and availability of financing for potential budgeting shortfalls; and the timing and ability to obtain future funding on favourable terms, if at all.

By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires Condor to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: the Company will be able to secure necessary drilling rigs, support services, and off-taker agreements in a timely manner; the engineering design and final investment decisions for additional LNG facilities will proceed as planned; the Company will be able to fund its initiatives through a combination of cash on hand, increased cashflows, debt or equity financing, asset sales, or other arrangements; the Company will be able to manage liquidity and capital expenditures through budgeting and authorizations for expenditures; the Company will be able to manage health, safety, and operational risks through existing precautions and guidelines; the Company will be able to adapt to changing trade policies, tariffs, and restrictions; and the Company will be able to manage the impact of geopolitical instability and sanctions. Forward-looking information is subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes including changes to environmental regulations; the timing of regulatory approvals; the risk that actual minimum work programs will exceed the initially estimated amounts; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; the risk that prior lithium testing results may not be indicative of future testing results or actual results; the risk of imprecision of reserves estimates and ultimate recovery of reserves; the risk that historical production and testing rates may not be indicative of future production rates, capabilities or ultimate recovery; the risk that the historical composition and quality of oil and gas does not accurately predict its future composition and quality; general economic, market and business conditions; risks relating to the uncertainty related to marketing and transportation; competitive action by other companies; fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices; the effects of weather and climate conditions; fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities, including increases in taxes, tariffs, levies and fees; decisions or approvals of administrative tribunals and the possibility that government policies or laws may change or the possibility that government approvals may be delayed or withheld; risks associated with oil and gas operations, both domestic and international; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Condor.

These risk factors are discussed in greater detail in filings made by Condor with Canadian securities regulatory authorities including the Companys most recent Annual Information Form, which may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors affecting forward-looking information is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Condor does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

