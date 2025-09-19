Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - from NuWays AG 19.09.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to ZEAL Network SE Company Name: ZEAL Network SE ISIN: DE000ZEAL241 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 19.09.2025 Target price: EUR 65.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch FY'25 guidance raised amid strong demand; chg. est & PT Yesterday after market close, ZEAL has raised its FY'25 guidance. Here's our take: As flagged before, ZEAL has increased its guidance. FY'25 sales are now expected between EUR 205-215m (prev.: EUR 195-205m), which is in line with our estimate (eNuW: EUR 212m). Also, FY'25 EBITDA is guided between EUR 63-68m (prev.: EUR 55-60m) and is now ahead of our old estimate (eNuW old: EUR 61m), likely because we overestimated the ramp-up in personnel. The reason behind the guidance hike should stem from strong demand at "Traumhausverlosung" as well as a higher lottery gross margin. This week on Monday, the raffle for a "Dream House" at a popular beach vacation spot (St. Peter-Ording) took place, which likely experienced higher demand than initially expected. To put this into perspective, ZEAL has now raffled 4 houses thus far and has disclosed KPIs for the first three houses. The three houses have generated total billings of EUR 26m. After deducting lottery tax (12% of billings or EUR 3.1m), payments for charities (21% of billings or EUR 5.4m) and prizes (eNuW: currently 19% of billings or EUR 4.8m), this should have left a sales effect of EUR 12.6m (or 48% of billings = current gross margin of "Traumhausverlosung"). The data highlights the strong impact on sales from this new product type. Regarding the fourth raffle from last Monday, it seems like ZEAL has hit a sweet spot and found a perfect house that was desired by a lot of users. Supported by strong performance marketing campaigns over the last weeks leading up to the raffle, we expect strong MAUs and consequently strong billings of more than EUR 11m, thus triggering sales of more than EUR 5.5m for ZEAL from the fourth house raffle (vs. EUR 4.2m on average at the first three raffles). Moreover, Q3 experiences a modest lottery environment, until today, where the Eurojackpot peaks at EUR 120m. During the phase leading up to and during the peak jackpots, user activity (and spending) already starts to build up and nearly doubles. More importantly, with higher activity, the product mix also improves towards higher margin products like "lottery pools" or "team player". Consequently, ZEAL already sees a strong gross margin improvement at lotteries (partially also boosted by the strong gross margin from "Traumhausverlosung"), as written in yesterday's release. Mind you, the price increases from mid-2024 are now falling out of the comparable base (as of Q3'25), thus not serving as a growth driver anymore, supporting our view of a product-mix driven gross margin improvement. Should today's Eurojackpot not be hit and develop into a streak during the remainder of the year (as seen in Q4'24), a further guidance hike might also be in the cards, in our view. Against this backdrop, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with a slightly raised PT of EUR 65.00 (old: EUR 64.00), based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=0ebc470b0b611003d4a4b6bcf1573edc For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2200070 19.09.2025 CET/CEST °