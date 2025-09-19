Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 12 September 2025 to 18 September 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/09/2025 FR0013230612 1 884 19.2487 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/09/2025 FR0013230612 4 276 19.7158 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/09/2025 FR0013230612 1 521 19.3793 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/09/2025 FR0013230612 1 463 19.0767 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/09/2025 FR0013230612 1 288 19.1835 XPAR TOTAL 10 432 19.4270

