Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 12 September 2025 to 18 September 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/09/2025

FR0013230612

1 884

19.2487

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/09/2025

FR0013230612

4 276

19.7158

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/09/2025

FR0013230612

1 521

19.3793

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/09/2025

FR0013230612

1 463

19.0767

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/09/2025

FR0013230612

1 288

19.1835

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

10 432

19.4270

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250919037818/en/

Tikehau Capital

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Tikehau Capital

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Tech-Konzerne
Paypal und Google vereinbaren KI-Allianzgestern, 07:32 Uhr · Reuters
Paypal und Google vereinbaren KI-Allianz
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Meta knackt Konsolidierung: Kursziel 900 USD, Trade wird gerolltgestern, 17:12 Uhr · onvista
Put-Optionsscheine
So schützt du dein Depot vor Verlustengestern, 15:30 Uhr · onvista
Daten von Polymarket
Die fünf spannendsten Börsen-Wetten17. Sept. · onvista
Alle Premium-News
Werbung ausblenden