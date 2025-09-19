Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 12 September 2025 to 18 September 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 884
|
19.2487
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
4 276
|
19.7158
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 521
|
19.3793
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 463
|
19.0767
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 288
|
19.1835
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
10 432
|
19.4270
|
Tikehau Capital