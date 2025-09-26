Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 19 September 2025 to 25 September 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 286
|
19.1744
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 544
|
19.1753
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2 078
|
19.1199
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
3 162
|
18.5178
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2 959
|
18.5242
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
11 029
|
18.8016
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250926420217/en/
Tikehau Capital