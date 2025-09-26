Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 19 September 2025 to 25 September 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/09/2025 FR0013230612 1 286 19.1744 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/09/2025 FR0013230612 1 544 19.1753 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/09/2025 FR0013230612 2 078 19.1199 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/09/2025 FR0013230612 3 162 18.5178 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/09/2025 FR0013230612 2 959 18.5242 XPAR TOTAL 11 029 18.8016

