Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 19 September 2025 to 25 September 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/09/2025

FR0013230612

1 286

19.1744

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/09/2025

FR0013230612

1 544

19.1753

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/09/2025

FR0013230612

2 078

19.1199

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/09/2025

FR0013230612

3 162

18.5178

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/09/2025

FR0013230612

2 959

18.5242

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

11 029

18.8016

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250926420217/en/

