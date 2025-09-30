EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz Finance Australia Pacific Pty Ltd: Interim Financial Report 2025 as of June 30, 2025 for Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC is now available online

Werbung ausblenden

Mercedes-Benz Finance Australia Pacific Pty Ltd: Interim Financial Report 2025 as of June 30, 2025 for Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC is now available online

EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd / Schlagwort(e): Halbjahresbericht
Mercedes-Benz Finance Australia Pacific Pty Ltd: Interim Financial Report 2025 as of June 30, 2025 for Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC is now available online

30.09.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

The Interim Financial Report 2025 as of June 30, 2025 for Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC is available on:

https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/australia-pacific/

This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.

This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia Pacific Pty Ltd and Mercedes-Benz Group. Mercedes-Benz Australia Pacific Pty Ltd finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Mercedes-Benz Group Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG, which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd

Finance and Treasury Solutions

44 Lexia Place, Mulgrave

Victoria 3170

Australia

Phone: +61 466 386 907

E-mail: mbaup-accounting@mercedes-benz.com

30.09.2025 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

2206148 30.09.2025 CET/CEST

