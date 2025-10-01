Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

01.10.2025
Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AG

01.10.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AG

     Company Name:                q.beyond AG
     ISIN:                        DE0005137004

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        01.10.2025
     Target price:                EUR 1.30
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

Conference feedback: Capital allocation in investor's focus

Here are the key takeaways from our annual Paris conference in Paris (CEO
attendance):

Data centre currently not for sale: In the past years, discussions
intensified around the possible disposal of the company's data centre in
Hamburg. The asset has a book value of EUR 15m (eNuW), implying significant
hidden reserves given an estimated market value of EUR 40m, (at 70%
utilization). Management's goal is to rent out the remaining computing power
by YE26. With this, the market value should increase to EUR 60m (eNuW). Mr
Rixen stated that it could be sensible to keep the asset, given the
increased demand of German SMEs for domestic computing power due to data
sovereignty discussions. In our view, this could pose as a strategic
advantage for QBY going forward, which is seen to result in increased
pricing power given the general supply constraints.

Besides this, capital allocation was in the centre of discussions, driven by
the company's net cash position of EUR 40m (eNuW for FY25). Here, management
provided a clear priority ranking:

    M&A: Following the example set with the logineer transaction (via JV
    with Roehlig Logistics), the company aims to enter new verticals via
    acquiring industry expertise, handing them a competitive advantage over
    more generalist peers. To be more precise, QBY is seen to focus on the
    energy and healthcare sector. The CEO further underscored that targets
    should be in the EUR 10-20m sales range and 10% EBITDA margin ballpark.
    Multiples in the sector are currently compressing and are now seen to be
    in the range of 5-6x EV/EBITDA. Note that future M&A is not reflected in
    our model, which why any transaction would provide upside to our
    estimates. While we expect no deal to be announced during the remainder
    of FY25, H1'26e is likely to provide newsflow in this regard.

    Share buy-backs: From FY26 onwards, management intends to launch a share
    buy-back program, capitalizing on the depressed valuation of the shares.
    While this should deliver solid EPS accretion for investors, it would
    also provide a possible M&A currency. On the other hand, we see the risk
    of further reducing liquidity, which could hinder the stock from
    realizing its fair value.

    Dividends. Management currently prioritizes share buy-backs over
    dividends, given the more attractive return at the current valuation - a
    stance we consider sensible. While we would not rule out future payouts,
    we do not include them in our estimates for now.

Aside from this, current trading remains on track, with management confident
regarding FY25 and mid-term outlook. H1'25 already showed encouraging
progress: gross margin rose to 20% (Q2), consulting margins more than
doubled to 15%, and EBITDA rose to EUR 2.7m in Q2, underlining the shift
toward higher-margin business and the benefits of the transformation.

Going forward, margin expansion will be driven by AI integration (incl. the
new "Private Enterprise AI" platform), expanded Security services (Cyber
Defence Center Riga), increased near- and offshoring (already at 17%, with
>=20% FY25 target), and a focused industry-specific business model.

Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 1.30 based on DCF.



2206466 01.10.2025 CET/CEST

