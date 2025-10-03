Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 26 September 2025 to 02 October 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/09/2025 FR0013230612 1 221 18.7400 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/09/2025 FR0013230612 1 708 19.0281 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/09/2025 FR0013230612 3 472 18.8564 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/10/2025 FR0013230612 1 679 18.5150 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/10/2025 FR0013230612 4 422 18.6817 XPAR TOTAL 12 502 18.7608

