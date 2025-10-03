Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 26 September 2025 to 02 October 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 221
|
18.7400
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 708
|
19.0281
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
3 472
|
18.8564
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/10/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 679
|
18.5150
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/10/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
4 422
|
18.6817
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
12 502
|
18.7608
|
