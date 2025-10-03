Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 26 September 2025 to 02 October 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/09/2025

FR0013230612

1 221

18.7400

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/09/2025

FR0013230612

1 708

19.0281

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/09/2025

FR0013230612

3 472

18.8564

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/10/2025

FR0013230612

1 679

18.5150

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/10/2025

FR0013230612

4 422

18.6817

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

12 502

18.7608

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251003177629/en/

Tikehau Capital

