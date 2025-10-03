Werbung ausblenden

Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Uhr
Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:
Veolia Environnement
21 rue La Boétie
75008 PARIS
FRANCE
(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of shares forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

September 30, 2025

 

741,723,437

Total number of theoretical voting rights: 741,723,437

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (1): 731,314,881

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of September 30, 2025, i.e. 10,408,556 shares).

Veolia Environnement
Siège social/head office : 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France
Adresse postale/Correspondence address : 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet - 93300 AUBERVILLIERS - France
tél. : +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 / Fax : +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45
www.veolia.com

A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme)
with a share capital of ¬3,708,617,185
403 210 032 RCS PARIS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251003635114/en/

Veolia Environnement

