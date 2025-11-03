emeis Sells Its Independent Senior Residences Business in France for Nearly ¬160 Million

Regulatory News:

On October 31, 2025, emeis (Paris:EMEIS) finalized the sale of its independent senior residences in France and related real estate to a real estate fund managed by TwentyTwo Real Estate as the lead investor and Azora Capital.

This transaction is part of emeis' strategy to refocus and reduce its debt. It has been carried out without affecting the continuity and quality of service for residents and without any impact on the employment of the teams concerned.

The transaction is valued at ¬159 million (net seller price), to which ¬41.5 million could be added at the end of 2029, depending on the operational performance of the divested perimeter at that time. The total potential proceeds of the operation would thus amount to ¬200 million.

The scope of the sale includes 16 facilities:

- 7 in operation, with more than 100 employees. This scope of the sale includes both real estate and operations.

- 9 currently not yet in operation, are under construction today or have recently been delivered.

The buyer has decided to entrust the management of the transferred facilities to Les Jardins d'Arcadie Group, one of the national leaders in this sector, as of November 1, 2025.

The contribution of this activity to emeis' operating margin was marginal in 20241 and not significant at the Group level. On the real estate side, the transaction reflects a price very close to the real estate values recorded at the end of 2024.

This transaction, for which a preliminary agreement was signed in September 2025, was therefore already secured at the end of the third quarter 2025. The amount of disposals completed since mid-2022, or secured to date, therefore remains unchanged at ¬2.1 billion.

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in some twenty countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients and beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, incorporating four commitments in its Articles of Association: striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerable and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included; contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions ; making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion; and innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things.

emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

1 Contribution to EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 was slightly negative for the 2024 financial year.

