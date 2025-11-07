TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at October 31, 2025
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|
October 31, 2025
|
2,206,585,543
|
2,206,585,543
|
2,158,125,773
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) Total number of exercisable voting rights, after deduction of 48,459,770 treasury shares.
TotalEnergies SE
