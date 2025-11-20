Original-Research: Deutz AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

^ Original-Research: Deutz AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 20.11.2025 / 16:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Deutz AG Company Name: Deutz AG ISIN: DE0006305006 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 20.11.2025 Target price: 10.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Klaus Soer Mixed Q3/25 - Growth path intact DEZ Q3/25 came in with a mixed picture. Order intake in Q3/25 declined by 15.3% yoy. to EUR 470.4m. Q3/23 sales growth of 14.6% yoy. to EUR 493.3m is largely related to the first-time consolidation of acquired new operations. DEZ achieved an Q3/25 (adj.) EBIT of EUR 28.4m (EBIT margin 5.8%) which nearly quadrupled vs. the weak previous year quarter. The growing margin is largely supported by the impacts of the recent cost and efficiency optimisation programs. While major distribution markets like agriculture and construction machinery remain weak, we expect DEZ continue to grow due to the most recent value enhancing acquisitions. This includes the new acquired service operations and the investments into the new defence segment. FY 25 sales should reach about EUR 2,100m (+15.8% yoy.) Adj. EBIT might reach a level of EUR 111m, with a growing EBIT margin of 5.3%. Upcoming FY26 should lead to an acceleration of growth on all relevant KPI, mainly driven by the newly acquired operations in the high margin service segment. The most recent acquisitions of Sobek in the defence segment (electrical drive systems and components for UAV's) and the participation of DEZ in the next financing round of ARX (unmanned ground vehicles, UGVs) are of strategic importance and will extend the fast-growing defence unit of DEZ. We see DEZ continuously in the transformation phase into products and services which offer a higher profitability and industrial growth prospects. Our updated DCF Valuation which include the most recent equity raise (10% rise in share capital) still indicate a significant upside to the TP of EUR 10.00. This is largely backed by an international peer comparison. DEZ trades currently with large discounts to its international peers. Especially the pick up in sales growth and margins might support the stock to close the value gap. Rec. remains Buy. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=5d70a159e3a74b2215632f1533ecded9 For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=90d11051-c628-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2233716 20.11.2025 CET/CEST °