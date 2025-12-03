Original-Research: Hoenle AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Hoenle AG - from NuWays AG 03.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Hoenle AG Company Name: Hoenle AG ISIN: DE0005157101 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 15 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr FY24/25e to come in as expected // FY25/26 with growth; chg. Following recent conference attendances, we are under the impression that Hoenle is well on track to reach its current FY guidance and gradually gain traction across several new application areas. Here are the key take aways: Decent current trading. Hoenle looks set to report preliminary FY24/25 figures next week (final figures due on January 29th). For Q4, we expect sales to come in at EUR 23.2m with and EBITDA of EUR 2.2m, ultimately meeting the mid to upper ends of the company's FY guidance (EUR 92-94m sales and EUR 5-6m EBITDA) at EUR 93m (-5.8% yoy) and EUR 5.8m EBITDA, eNuW. In particular, the implied margin of above 9% underpins the company's successful efforts to right-size expenses but it also reflects the business' seasonality. The FY margin looks set to improve by 3.1pp yoy to 6.2% despite challenging end markets with cautious order behaviour, the key reason for the full year's lower top line figure. FY25/26 to return to growth. Despite ongoing uncertainties across the group's key end markets, we expect Hoenle to grow sales by 8% yoy to roughly EUR 100m next year. With this, the company would return to growth following three consecutive years with a declining top line. This should be carried by further improvements of the Disinfection business, which already grew 6% during 9M 2024/25 thanks to good demand from several product groups, including ballast water and food industry. Further, across the group new product offerings, such as ultra-pure water (Disinfection), LED-based UV curing, In-situ UV dosage measurement (both Curing) should continue to gain traction. At the same time, the EBITDA margin should also further improve (+1.2pp yoy to 7.4%) thanks to an improving product mix, a better fix cost coverage and the recent cost saving initiatives. However, this margin increase looks set to be slower than we had initially expected (eNuW old: 9.9%) as Hoenle is seen to face higher initial expenses (vs. our expectations) related to those new products, e.g. R&D, sales, etc. Importantly, the mid- to long-term prospects remain unchanged. Until 2029/30e, we expect the EBITDA margin to gradually increase to 15% with sales of EUR 137m (6% CAGR). Conclusion: Hoenle's mid-term prospects remain bright, carried by the already ongoing strategic transformation. Mind you, the company already successfully divested the unprofitable sun simulation business, reduced SG&A expenses and is beginning to gain traction with new solutions. We hence confirm our BUY rating with a new EUR 15 PT (old: EUR 16) based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=fc41bf5daaecbe078aabbf7288dccd92 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=bb9cd9b9-d017-11f0-be29-0694d9af22cf&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2239370 03.12.2025 CET/CEST °