EQS-News: AEQUITA sells IFA Group to driveline specialist Neapco

Munich, December 9, 2025 – Munich-based industrial group AEQUITA has sold drive shaft and joint manufacturer IFA to Neapco. The acquisition creates the third-largest global manufacturer of propeller and half shafts, employing more than 5,000 people with annual revenues of approximately USD 2 billion, and a presence in all strategically relevant markets.

Since acquiring IFA in 2022, AEQUITA has fundamentally realigned the company through a comprehensive modernization and restructuring of production sites in Asia, Europe, and North America, as well as the introduction of innovative manufacturing technologies and product designs in the field of half shafts.



“Thanks to the successful transformation over the past three years, we are pleased to hand IFA over to Neapco in excellent shape,” says Dr.-Ing. Axel Geuer, President & Co-CEO at AEQUITA. “This merger creates a new, globally leading player in the market – and IFA will play a central role in it.”



Robert Roiger, COO at AEQUITA, adds: “With a much broader technology and product portfolio, and an expanded range of drive solutions for both combustion and electric vehicles, the IFA Group is exceptionally positioned for long-term success.”



Neapco, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, is a leading provider of innovative driveline solutions for the global automotive industry. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality OEM and aftermarket products for passenger cars, trucks, agricultural applications, and industrial vehicles. Neapco operates 13 locations worldwide across North America, Europe, and Asia.



“We look forward to working with the drive specialists of the long-established IFA brand,” says Ken Hopkins, President and CEO of Neapco. “Together, we will combine our expertise, innovative strength, and global footprint to further expand our market position and shape a successful future.”



Structured sales process since late 2024



Following IFA’s successful transformation, AEQUITA launched a structured sales process at the end of 2024. Since mid-2025, exclusive negotiations were conducted with Neapco, previously one of IFA’s direct competitors. The purchase agreement, signed on November 24, 2025, reflects a higher triple-digit million valuation. Completion of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2026, subject to antitrust approvals.



“By joining the Neapco Group, IFA now has the best possible prospects for long-term success in an extremely volatile and competitive environment,” says Jan-C. Maser, Managing Director of IFA. His fellow Managing Director Stefan Bultmann adds: “Gaining such a strong partner in Neapco is the clearest proof that our transformation and realignment have been successful.”



Transformation under AEQUITA’s leadership



AEQUITA acquired the IFA Group at the end of 2022. Over the following three years, the long-established specialist in propeller shafts, half shafts, and joints—with production facilities in Germany, Poland, the U.S., and China—underwent a comprehensive realignment. The transformation focused on introducing innovative manufacturing technologies and product designs for half shafts, as well as modernizing and restructuring all production sites across Asia, Europe, and North America.



These technological and organizational improvements significantly enhanced IFA’s global competitiveness. During this period, the company secured its first major EV contracts, attracted new strategic customers, and returned to significant profitability.