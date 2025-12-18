Getlink SE: 2026 Financial Calendar & Investor Day

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) announces its provisional financial calendar for 2026 and its plan to host an Investor Day for investors and financial analysts in Paris on 26 February 2026.

Additional details and logistics of the event will follow in due course.

Date Publication Thursday 22 January 2026 2025 Full-Year Revenue Thursday 26 February 2026 2025 Full-Year Results & Investor Day Thursday 23 April 2026 Q1 2026 Revenue Wednesday 27 May 2026 Shareholders General Meeting Thursday 23 July 2026 2026 Half-Year Results Thursday 22 October 2026 Q3 2026 Revenue

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates the Truck and Passenger (cars and coaches) Shuttle services between Folkestone (GB) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020, Eurotunnel has been developing services around the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its opening in 1994, more than 518 million people and over 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of all trade between the Continent and Great Britain has become a vital link, reinforced by the Eleclink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps balance energy needs between France and Great Britain. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to low-carbon services that minimise their impact on the environment, Getlink places people, nature and the regions at the heart of its concerns.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

