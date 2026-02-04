

AUSTRIACARD Successfully Achieves mada Card Chip Profile Certification

Major Milestone Enables AUSTRIACARD to Serve Banking Sector in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Vienna, February 4, 2026 – AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS is proud to announce it has successfully obtained the Card Chip Profile certification (Certificate No. CV071) with the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for the mada debit card scheme, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

This certification represents a major and important achievement for AUSTRIACARD, demonstrating the company's commitment to meeting the highest international standards for payment card technology. The successful completion of SAMA's rigorous certification process validates AUSTRIACARD's technical excellence and quality standards in chip card manufacturing.

"We are immensely proud of this achievement," said Mohamed Chemloul, Group CTO of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS. "This certification stands as a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and our commitment to delivering world-class payment solutions. This achievement allows AUSTRIACARD to add KSA banks and financial institutions to our growing family of satisfied customers worldwide, further strengthening our position as a trusted partner in the global payments industry.”

Burak Bilge, EVP Türkiye, Middle East and Africa at AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS, emphasized: “This certification enables us to bring our full suite of payment card solutions to the Saudi market. We are committed to being a long-term partner in the KSA and the broader Middle East region’s success journey, supporting the digital transformation initiatives. We look forward to partnering with banks and financial institutions to support their growth objectives and enhance their customer’s experience."

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) represents one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving financial markets in the Middle East and North Africa region. With Vision 2030 driving digital transformation across all sectors, Saudi Arabia's payment ecosystem is experiencing unprecedented growth and modernization. The mada scheme, as the national payment network, plays a crucial role in the KSA's financial infrastructure, processing millions of transactions daily.

AUSTRIACARD is a global provider of identity and payment solutions with a strategic focus on digital transformation technologies powered by proprietary technology and AI capabilities. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the company operates 9 manufacturing hubs across strategic markets in Europe and the United States, maintaining a global sales footprint that ensures client proximity and service excellence.

