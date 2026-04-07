Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly report on Share Repurchases on 30th March 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

30/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

4 186

61.7620

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

30/03/2026

FR0014000MR3

1 290

61.7857

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

5 476

61.7676

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407673260/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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