DGAP-News: Pressemitteilung: Änderung in der Geschäftsleitung (deutsch)

Pressemitteilung: Änderung in der Geschäftsleitung

12.11.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | ÄNDERUNG IN DER GESCHÄFTSLEITUNG

Zürich, 12. November 2020

Der Verwaltungsrat von Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat Alessandro Ricci zum Head Investment Solutions und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung ernannt. Er folgt auf David Schmid, der Leonteq nach zwölfjähriger Tätigkeit für das Unternehmen verlassen wird.

Alessandro Ricci (1974), derzeit stellvertretender Head Investment Solutions sowie Head Switzerland & EMEA, ist spätestens per 1. Januar 2021, vorbehältlich regulatorischer Genehmigung, zum Head Investment Solutions und neuen Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung ernannt worden. Er trat im Juni 2020 in Leonteq ein, nachdem er bereits 2016/2017 als Head Sales EMEA für das Unternehmen tätig gewesen war.

Von 2017 bis 2020 war Alessandro Ricci Co-Head Derivatives & Head of Structured Products bei Exane, und von 2008 bis 2016 hatte er verschiedene Führungsfunktionen in der Structured Products Division bei Nomura International inne. Davor war er von 2004 bis 2008 bei Lehman Brothers im Bereich Equity Derivatives Sales and Structuring und von 2000 bis 2002 bei McKinsey als Business Analyst tätig. Alessandro Ricci ist italienischer und britischer Staatsangehöriger und hat einen Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering an der Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II sowie einen MBA in Finance an der Columbia Business School in New York absolviert.

David Schmid stiess im Jahr 2008 zum Unternehmen und wurde 2016 zum Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung von Leonteq ernannt, wo er für die Emission und Distribution von strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz, Europa und Asien verantwortlich war.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq, sagte: «David Schmid trug während seiner Zeit bei Leonteq massgeblich zur Erweiterung unseres Produktangebots und unserer Marktpräsenz, insbesondere in der Schweiz und in Asien, bei. Wir sind ihm für seine langjährigen Dienste zu grossem Dank verpflichtet und wünschen ihm für die Zukunft alles Gute.»

Lukas Ruflin ergänzte: «Wir freuen uns, mit Alessandro Ricci einen idealen Nachfolger anzukündigen, der unser Geschäft, unsere Kunden und unser Team sehr gut kennt. Seine Branchenerfahrung und seine Führungsqualitäten werden uns dabei helfen, Leonteq in diesem sich rasch ändernden Umfeld punkto Wachstum und Profitabilität in die nächste Entwicklungsphase zu führen.»

KONTAKT Media Relations +41 58 800 1844 media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations +41 58 800 1855 investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 11 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target" "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

