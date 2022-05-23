AppBlogHilfe

DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y (deutsch)

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Schlagwort(e): Immobilien
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y

23.05.2022 / 08:36 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

23 May 2022

Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Dexus provides the Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for
Mark Ford.

The full announcement is available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus
Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

   Investors Rowena Causley Head of    Media Louise Murray Senior
   Listed Investor Relations +61 2     Manager, Corporate Communications
   9017 1390 +61 416 122 383           +61 2 9017 1446 +61 403 260 754
   rowena.causley@dexus.com            louise.murray@dexus.com


Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:

About Dexus

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate
groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at
$45.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships
will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working
with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only
in Australia, and directly own $18.3 billion of office, industrial and
healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further $27.0 billion of
office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party
clients. The group's $17.8 billion development pipeline provides the
opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns.
Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability
approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities
for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation
listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than
30,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in
property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we
have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering
superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible
Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000


23.05.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

   Sprache:        Deutsch
   Unternehmen:    Dexus Finance Pty Limited
                   264 George Street
                   2193 Sydney
                   Australien
   Telefon:        +61 2 9017 1100
   Fax:            +61 2 9017 1101
   E-Mail:         ir@dexus.com
   Internet:       www.dexus.com
   ISIN:           XS1961891220
   WKN:            A2RZHG
   Börsen:         Freiverkehr in Frankfurt
   EQS News ID:    1358365



   Ende der Mitteilung    DGAP News-Service
1358365 23.05.2022 CET/CEST

