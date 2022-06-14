AppBlogHilfe

IPSEN: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 06/06/2022 and 10/06/2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

IPSEN (Paris:IPN) (OTC Pink:IPSEY):

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the
financial instrument		 Daily total volume
(in number of shares)		 Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired		 Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/6/2022 FR0010259150

3,500

93.7123

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 1/2/1900 FR0010259150

3,000

92.0277

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 1/3/1900 FR0010259150

3,000

92.3796

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 1/4/1900 FR0010259150

4,000

92.3532

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 1/5/1900 FR0010259150

5,000

89.6398

XPAR
TOTAL

18,500

91.8285

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005177/en/

Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7584 349 193
craig.marks@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
+33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Ipsen

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Glyphosat-Berufung von Bayer vor Supreme Court weiter in der Schwebe

 · Uhr · Reuters

Aktien Frankfurt: Rezessionsfurcht verstärkt den Kursrutsch

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Aussichten für Corona-Totimpfstoff belasten Valneva-Aktie

 · Uhr · Reuters

3 der besten Arten für den Ruhestand

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

Mitgründer: Biontech auch künftig eigenständiges Unternehmen

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Bitcoin: Kryptowährung stürzt unter langfristige Unterstützung - DeFi-Schwergewicht Celsius Network bekommt Schlagseite und bereitet dem Krypto-Markt neue Sorgen - eine Einschätzung

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. Wall Street: S&P 500 rutscht in charttechnisches Bärenmarkt-Territorium, Krypto-Aktien Coinbase, Silvergate Capital und Microstrategy auf Talfahrt

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. Markt-Update: Die Rezessionsangst greift um sich - Abwärtsdruck auf alle großen Indizes verschärft sich - JPMorgan hält die derzeitige Reaktion jedoch für übertrieben

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel