IPSEN: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 06/06/2022 and 10/06/2022
IPSEN (Paris:IPN) (OTC Pink:IPSEY):
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
| Identification code of the
financial instrument
| Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
| Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/6/2022
|FR0010259150
|
3,500
|
93.7123
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|1/2/1900
|FR0010259150
|
3,000
|
92.0277
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|1/3/1900
|FR0010259150
|
3,000
|
92.3796
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|1/4/1900
|FR0010259150
|
4,000
|
92.3532
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|1/5/1900
|FR0010259150
|
5,000
|
89.6398
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|
18,500
|
91.8285
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7584 349 193
craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
+33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com