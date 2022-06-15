AppBlogHilfe

JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights
exercisable at Shareholders'
meeting

May 31st, 2022

23 022 739

32 781 820

A total number of 32 781 820 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 27 479 voting rights attached to the 27 479 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

