AppBlogHilfe
Werbung

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 17 June to 23 June 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 June to 23 June 2022

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/06/2022

FR0013230612

1,934

20.7679

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/06/2022

FR0013230612

2,000

20.4642

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/06/2022

FR0013230612

1,862

20.6218

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/06/2022

FR0013230612

2,562

20.3957

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/06/2022

FR0013230612

165

20.5500

CEUX

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/06/2022

FR0013230612

1,920

20.4578

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

10,443

20.5319

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005135/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

ROUNDUP/Interhyp: 'Böses Erwachen' für viele Immobilieninteressenten

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

WDH/Interhyp: 'Böses Erwachen' für viele Immobilieninteressenten

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Deutsche Bank und andere Geldhäuser bei US-Stresstest ohne Probleme

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kurseinbruch bei Flatexdegiro geht weiter - Tief seit Juli 2020

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

ROUNDUP: Flatexdegiro kappt nach Rekordjahr Prognose - Aktie verliert

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Heiko Böhmer: Inflation frisst Vermögen auf – diese Anlageklasse hilft

     · Uhr · Heiko Böhmer

  2. onvista Mahlzeit: Powell beruhigt die Märkte nicht - Tesla, Crowdstrike, Siemens Energy und wird es jetzt für Nel doppelt und dreifach schwerer?

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. US-Notenbank: Das Dilemma der Fed wird nicht besser - Powell schließt Rezession nicht aus - SocGen-Analysten sehen weiteres Abwärtspotenzial für die Märkte

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung