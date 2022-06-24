Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 17 June to 23 June 2022
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 June to 23 June 2022
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
1,934
|
20.7679
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
20.4642
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
1,862
|
20.6218
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
2,562
|
20.3957
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
165
|
20.5500
|
CEUX
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
1,920
|
20.4578
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
10,443
|
20.5319
|
Tikehau Capital