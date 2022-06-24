Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 17 June to 23 June 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 June to 23 June 2022 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/06/2022 FR0013230612 1,934 20.7679 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/06/2022 FR0013230612 2,000 20.4642 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/06/2022 FR0013230612 1,862 20.6218 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/06/2022 FR0013230612 2,562 20.3957 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/06/2022 FR0013230612 165 20.5500 CEUX TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/06/2022 FR0013230612 1,920 20.4578 XPAR TOTAL 10,443 20.5319

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005135/en/

Tikehau Capital