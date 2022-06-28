AppBlogHilfe
IPSEN: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 20/06/2022 and 24/06/2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

IPSEN:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2022 FR0010259150

2,819

82.7186

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/06/2022 FR0010259150

3,500

83.3351

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/06/2022 FR0010259150

1,391

82.9336

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/06/2022 FR0010259150

1,052

84.1235

XPAR
TOTAL

8,762

83.1677

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005848/en/

Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com

Ipsen

