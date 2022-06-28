IPSEN: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 20/06/2022 and 24/06/2022
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
IPSEN:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/06/2022
|FR0010259150
|
2,819
|
82.7186
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/06/2022
|FR0010259150
|
3,500
|
83.3351
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/06/2022
|FR0010259150
|
1,391
|
82.9336
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/06/2022
|FR0010259150
|
1,052
|
84.1235
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|
8,762
|
83.1677
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com