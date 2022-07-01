Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 24 June to 30 June 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 June to 30 June 2022 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/06/2022 FR0013230612 4,860 20.8143 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/06/2022 FR0013230612 2,416 20.9933 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/06/2022 FR0013230612 43,079 20.9392 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/06/2022 FR0013230612 3,205 20.3771 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/06/2022 FR0013230612 280 20.1809 CEUX TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/06/2022 FR0013230612 3,274 19.5906 XPAR TOTAL 57,114 20.8183

