Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 24 June to 30 June 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 June to 30 June 2022

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/06/2022

FR0013230612

4,860

20.8143

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/06/2022

FR0013230612

2,416

20.9933

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/06/2022

FR0013230612

43,079

20.9392

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/06/2022

FR0013230612

3,205

20.3771

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/06/2022

FR0013230612

280

20.1809

CEUX

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/06/2022

FR0013230612

3,274

19.5906

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

57,114

20.8183

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005287/en/

Tikehau Capital

