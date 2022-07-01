Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 24 June to 30 June 2022
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 24 June to 30 June 2022
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
4,860
|
20.8143
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
2,416
|
20.9933
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
43,079
|
20.9392
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
3,205
|
20.3771
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
280
|
20.1809
|
CEUX
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
3,274
|
19.5906
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
57,114
|
20.8183
|
Tikehau Capital