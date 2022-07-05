IPSEN: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 27/06/2022 and 01/07/2022
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
IPSEN:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
| Identification code of the
financial instrument
| Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
| Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/27/2022
|FR0010259150
|
6,950
|
85.0020
|
XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/29/2022
|FR0010259150
|
607
|
85.3911
|
XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/29/2022
|FR0010259150
|
169
|
85.4000
|
CEUX
|TOTAL
|
7,726
|
85.0413
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005209/en/
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7584 349 193
craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
+33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com