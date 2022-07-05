AppBlogHilfe
IPSEN: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 27/06/2022 and 01/07/2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

IPSEN:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the
financial instrument		 Daily total volume
(in number of shares)		 Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired		 Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/27/2022 FR0010259150

6,950

85.0020

XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/29/2022 FR0010259150

607

85.3911

XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 6/29/2022 FR0010259150

169

85.4000

CEUX

TOTAL

7,726

85.0413

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005209/en/

Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7584 349 193
craig.marks@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
+33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com

Aktueller Kurs
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Ipsen

