AppBlogHilfe
Werbung

Safeguard Procedure for IOC Holding Company

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

By 29 June 2022 judgment, the Créteil Commercial Court has pronounced a safeguard procedure opening for the IOC Holding Indoor and Outdoor Communication Holding SA limited public company with 7,877,373.97 euros capital, located at Avenue Louise, 143, - 1050 Brussels, Belgium, registered under the number 820 169 840, ISIN code BE6200101556. IOC Holding Indoor and Outdoor Communication Holding SA will inform you soon about the procedure calendar updates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005311/en/

IOC Holding

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
IOC Holding

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Erstes Halbjahr vernichtet 6,1 Billionen Dollar Marktkapitalisierung bei den 100 wertvollsten Unternehmen - Apple stürzt vom Thron

 · Uhr · onvista

Markt Update: Dax kann sich nicht im Plus halten - Auto- und Immobilienwerte kommen nicht auf die Beine, Fielmann kassiert die Prognose, Shop Apotheke leidet unter Abstufung und Uniper bricht erneut ein

 · Uhr · onvista
Dax

Tesla: Zweijährige Rekordserie bei Auslieferungen ist gerissen - kommen jetzt rote Zahlen als Nächstes?

 · Uhr · onvista

onvista Mahlzeit: Dax weiterhin auf dem absteigenden Ast - Carnival, BYD, Nio und wie dünn wird jetzt die Luft für Nel, ITM Power & Co nachdem jetzt auch Rolls Royce mitmischt

 · Uhr · onvista

Vorbörse: Dax weiter auf Erholungskurs - Autowerte im Plus erwartet - Ölpreise und Euro halten ihr Niveau

 · Uhr · onvista
Dax
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Türkei: Wer nicht hören will, muss fühlen - Inflation steigt auf fast 80 Prozent

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. Erstes Halbjahr vernichtet 6,1 Billionen Dollar Marktkapitalisierung bei den 100 wertvollsten Unternehmen - Apple stürzt vom Thron

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. onvista Mahlzeit: Dax hält sich im Plus - Tesla, BMW, Shop Apotheke und Voyager Digital fällt als nächstes Krypto-Opfer ins Bodenlose

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung