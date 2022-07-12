IRW-News: Tudor Gold Corp.: Tudor Gold durchschneidet 1,51 g/t Gold Eq über 237,3 Meter (0,89 g/t Gold und 0,49% Kupfer) im 200 Meter nordöstlich entfernten Step-Out Bohrloch GS-22-133 bei der Goldstorm Lagerstätte auf den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen im Norden von British Columbia

IRW-PRESS: Tudor Gold Corp.: Tudor Gold durchschneidet 1,51 g/t Gold Eq über 237,3 Meter (0,89 g/t Gold und 0,49% Kupfer) im 200 Meter nordöstlich entfernten Step-Out Bohrloch GS-22-133 bei der Goldstorm Lagerstätte auf den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen im Norden von British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, 12. Juli 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (das Unternehmen oder Tudor Gold - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/tudor-gold-corp/) freut sich, die ersten Bohrergebnisse von der Phase 1 des 2022er Explorationsprogramms (das Programm) auf ihrem Flaggschiffprojekt Treaty Creek bekanntzugeben. Das Projekt befindet sich im Goldenen Dreieck im Nordwesten von British Columbia.

Charts zu den Werten im Artikel GS HOLDINGS LTD.

Tudor Gold

EQ

Das Programm auf den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen umfasst ein aggressives Ressourcenerweiterungs- und Definitionsbohrprogramm für mehrere Gebiete, darunter bei der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte sowie den Bohrzielen Eureka und Calm Before the Storm. Die in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen Ergebnisse stammen aus fünf Diamantbohrlöchern, die bei der GoldstormLagerstätte in den Abschnittslinien (sections) 109+50 NE, 116+00 NE und 117+00 NE gebohrt wurden. Alle Bohrlöcher wurden außerhalb des Gebiets der 2021 er Mineralressourcenschätzung angepeilt (siehe Link: des korrespondierenden Goldstorm Lagerstättenplans und den Abschnittslinien).

Abschnitt (SECTION) 109+50 NE

- GS-22-135 durchteufte 55,5 Meter mit 1,42 g/t Gold Eq, innerhalb eines Bohrintervalls von 190,5 Meter mit 0,80 g/t Gold Eq. Das Bohrloch zielte auf einen hochgradigen Intervall aus dem 2020er Bohrprogramm (GS-20-66) ab, der außerhalb des aktuellen Ressourcengebiets liegt. Die neue Zone wurde Route 66 genannt und rechtfertigt eine weitere Explorationen, um die Ausdehnung des Systems zu verstehen. Im Bohrkern wurde sichtbares Gold identifiziert.

Abschnitt (SECTION) 116+00 NE

- GS-22-129 ergab 28,5 Meter mit 2,33 g/t Gold Eq innerhalb eines Intervalls von 89,35 Meter mit einem Erzgehalt von 1,02 g/t Gold Eq. Dieses Bohrloch ist ein step-out der DS5 Ressourcenzone. Hinter der footwall side des Treaty Thrust Fault 2 (TTF2) wurden Gold- und Silbermineralisierungen angetroffen. Die Erweiterung von DS5 nach Nordosten und ein erneutes Verständnis der Art der Mineralisierung zeigen, dass diese Domäne eine enorme Größe hat und ohne Begrenzungen bleibt. GS-22-129 ist ein 150 Meter entferntes step-out Bohrloch vom 2021er Bohrprogramm.

Abschnitt (SECTION) 117+00 NE

- GS-22-130 durchteufte eine DS5-Mineralisierung mit einem Gehalt von 1,51 g/t Gold Eq über 45,0 Meter innerhalb eines Intervalls von 91,5 Meter mit einem Gehalt von 1,17 g/t Gold Eq. Ähnlich wie beim Bohrloch GS-22-129 wurde eine Mineralisierung hinter der footwall side von TTF2 angetroffen. GS-22-130 ist ein 175 Meter entferntes step-out Bohrloch vom 2021er Bohrprogramm.

- GS-22-131 zielte auch auf die DS5 Domäne ab und durchteufte die Mineralisierung hinter der footwall side von TTF2. Es ergab 1,07 g/t Gold Eq über 26,5 Meter innerhalb eines Intervalls von 163,0 Meter mit 0,61 g/t Gold Eq. GS-22-131 ist ein 115 Meter entferntes step-out Bohrloch vom 2021er Bohrprogramm.

- GS-22-133 ist ein 200 Meter entferntes step-out Bohrloch von den nördlichen Bohrausdehnungen aus 2021 bei den 300H- und CS600-Domänen. Es wurde ein außergewöhnlicher Intervall mit 1,51 g/t Gold Eq (0,89 g/t Gold, 0,49% Kupfer) über 237,3 Meter innerhalb einer breiteren mineralisierten Zone mit 0,91 g/t Gold Eq über 600,0 Meter identifiziert. Dies bestätigt die Erweiterung von CS600 nach Norden und zeigt eine Zunahme der Gold- und Kupfergehalte in der Tiefe.

Der Präsident und CEO von Tudor Gold, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., erklärt:

Wir sind mit den ersten Ergebnissen unseres Ressourcenerweiterungsbohrprogramms Goldstorm 2022 äußerst zufrieden. Wir stoßen weiterhin auf eine starke Gold-, Silber- und Kupfermineralisierungen außerhalb des zuvor definierten Ressourcengebiets. Die Gesamtstärke und Konsistenz des Goldstorm-Systems versetzt unser gesamtes technisches Team immer wieder in Erstaunen, da die Lagerstätte in alle Richtungen und in die Tiefe offen bleibt. Basierend auf diesen überwältigenden positiven Ergebnissen haben wir den nächsten Satz von 200 bis 300 Meter Step-out-Löchern in Auftrag gegeben. Darüber hinaus haben wir die Entdeckung einer neuen Zone im südlichen Teil von Goldstorm bestätigt, die dieser sich vergrößernden Lagerstätte eine weitere Dimension hinzufügt. Bei einem Bohrintervall aus dem Jahr 2020 beim Bohrloch GS-20-66, wurde zunächst angenommen wurde, dass es Teil der CS600-Domäne ist (2,15 g/t Gold Eq über 75,0 Meter). Basierend auf diesem Bohrloch wurde das 100 Meter Step-out-Bohrloch GS-22-135 niedergebracht. Es traf einen up-dip expression Bereich mit 1,42 g/t Gold Eq über 55,5 Meter, dem wir den Namen Route 66 (R-66) gegeben haben. Dies ist eindeutig ein golddominiertes System, das getrennt von den bekannten CS600- und DS5-Domänen existiert. Die Bohrungen bei Treaty Creek werden in hohem Tempo mit acht Bohrgeräten vor Ort in fortgesetzt. Unsere Bohrcrews haben bisher über 20.000 Meter an Bohrungen durchgeführt und wir gehen davon aus, dass im Laufe des Sommers zeitnah weitere Ergebnisse veröffentlicht werden.

Tabelle 1: Bohrergebnisse Goldstorm in der Pressemitteilung vom 12. Juli 2022

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t)

109+50 NE GS-22-135(1) (R-66) 185.00 375.50 190.50 0.78 0.74 149 0.80

Including 185.00 240.50 55.50 1.38 1.03 212 1.42

Or 195.50 225.50 30.00 1.84 1.01 174 1.88

116+00 NE GS-22-129 (DS5) 968.15 1057.50 89.35 0.88 9.47 297 1.02

Including 994.50 1023.00 28.50 2.07 16.87 525 2.33

117+00 NE GS-22-130 (DS5) 1029.00 1120.50 91.50 1.04 7.30 304 1.17

Including 1072.50 1117.50 45.00 1.40 7.14 243 1.51

117+00 NE GS-22-131 (DS5) 1155.50 1318.50 163.00 0.45 4.77 811 0.61

Including 1155.50 1182.00 26.50 0.79 13.19 1075 1.07

Or 1288.50 1315.50 27.00 0.72 1.75 51 0.75

117+00 NE GS-22-133 (300H) 345.00 453.00 108.00 0.57 2.37 63 0.61

And (300H) 670.50 711.00 40.50 1.35 0.63 24 1.36

And (300H, CS600, DS5) 804.00 1404.00 600.00 0.60 2.35 2414 0.91

Including (CS600) 1081.50 1318.80 237.30 0.89 3.97 4895 1.51

(1) Hole GS-22-132 stopped short of the intended target and was redrilled as GS-22-135. GS-22-132 was not sampled.

- All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

- HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

- The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations

used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do

not consider metal

recoveries.

- True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to

determine the mineralized body orientation and true

widths.

Tabelle 2: Bohrdaten für die Bohrlöcher in der Pressemitteilung vom 12. Juli 2022

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi () Dip () Depth (m)

109+50 NE GS-22-135 428780.2 6272598.5 1271.5 295 -85 500

109+50 NE GS-22-132 428779.0 6272599.0 1271.3 295 -85 282.25

116+00 NE GS-22-129 429201.5 6273086.4 1213.8 300 -88 1168.3

Werbung

117+00 NE GS-22-130 429209.7 6273196.2 1210.0 300 -88 1161

117+00 NE GS-22-131 429296.8 6273292.4 1201.1 296 -84 1335

117+00 NE GS-22-133 428923.2 6273439.2 1392.4 302 -62 1404

Qualifizierte Person

Die qualifizierte Person für diese Pressemitteilung im Sinne des National Instrument 43-101 ist der Präsident und CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Er hat die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Informationen gelesen und genehmigt, die die Grundlage für die Offenlegung in dieser Pressemitteilung bilden.

QA / QC

Diamant-Bohrkernproben wurden im Vorbereitungslabor von MSA Labs in Terrace, BC, hergestellt und im geochemischen Labor von MSA Labs in Langley, BC, getestet. Die analytische Genauigkeit und Präzision wird überwacht, indem vom Personal von Tudor Gold in regelmäßigen Abständen Rohlinge, zertifizierte Standards und doppelte Proben in den Probenstrom eingefügt werden. Das Qualitätssystem von MSA Laboratories entspricht den Anforderungen der internationalen Standards ISO 17025 und ISO 9001. MSA Labs ist unabhängig vom Unternehmen.

Über Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im Goldenen Dreieck von British Columbia, einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Limited.

Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada vom 1. März 2021 auf dem Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens. Das Unternehmen besitzt außerdem eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Crown-Projekt und eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Eskay-North-Projekt, die sich alle im Gebiet Golden Triangle befinden.

IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

oder

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Telefon: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as plans, expects, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates, or believes or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Companys planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companys plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2022/66652/Tudor_120722_DEPRcom.001.jpeg

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2022/66652/Tudor_120722_DEPRcom.002.jpeg

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2022/66652/Tudor_120722_DEPRcom.003.jpeg

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2022/66652/Tudor_120722_DEPRcom.004.jpeg

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66652

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66652&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA89901P1071

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.