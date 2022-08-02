AppBlogHilfe
Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 25/07/2022 To 29/07/2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

25/07/2022

FR0010259150

2 500

91,0254

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

26/07/2022

FR0010259150

6 718

89,2192

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

9 218

89,7091

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005098/en/

For further information:

Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com

Anne Piot
Vice President Corporate Governance & Chief Risk Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: anne.piot.dabzac@ipsen.com

Ipsen

