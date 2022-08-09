AppBlogHilfe
Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares between 01/08/2022 to 05/08/2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Ipsen:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of
the financial instrument		 Daily total volume
(in number of shares)		 Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired		 Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 8/2/2022

FR0010259150

8 000

95,4471

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8 000

95,4471

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005096/en/

Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com

Anne Piot
Vice President Corporate Governance & Chief Risk Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: anne.piot.dabzac@ipsen.com

