Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares between 01/08/2022 to 05/08/2022
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
Ipsen:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
| Identification code of
the financial instrument
| Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
| Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|8/2/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
8 000
|
95,4471
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
8 000
|
95,4471
|
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Anne Piot
Vice President Corporate Governance & Chief Risk Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: anne.piot.dabzac@ipsen.com