Haffner Energy: Implementation of the Share Buyback Program Mandate to an Investment Services Provider

As part of the implementation of its share buyback program as approved by the General Meeting, which was held on September 8, 2022 (6th resolution), HAFFNER ENERGY (Paris:ALHAF) has today mandated an investment services provider to purchase a maximum of 290,507 of its own shares (0.65% of the share capital), over a period starting on September 23, 2022 and extending until September 22, 2023.

The shares thus repurchased are intended to cover the Company's obligations to the beneficiaries of performance shares (free shares allocated) in accordance with the plan approved by the Board of Directors of April 26, 2022.

The price of shares acquired under this mandate may not exceed the limit of 14 euros per share, as imposed by the General Meeting held on September 8, 2022 (6th resolution). A description of the share buyback program is included in the Company's annual report published on July 18, 2022 (section 17.3 page 35), available on its website (https ://www.haffner-energy.com/documentation-investors).

About Haffner Energy A family company co-founded and co-managed by Marc and Philippe Haffner and a player in the energy transition for 28 years, Haffner Energy designs and provides technologies and services enabling its customers to produce green hydrogen, renewable gas replacing natural gas combined with carbon capture through the co-production of biochar through its Hynoca® process, by thermolysis of biomass. This process allows the production of hydrogen or renewable gas at highly competitive cost, is carbon negative of 12 kg (net) of CO2 per kg of hydrogen produced, while depending very little on the electricity grid and the cost of electricity. This enables Haffner Energy to make a very rapid and agile contribution to the strategic challenges of Europe's energy independence combined with the acceleration of its decarbonization.

Investor Relations, Haffner Energy Adeline Mickeler adeline.mickeler@haffner-energy.com

Media Relations, NewCap Nicolas Merigeau haffner@newcap.euTel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98