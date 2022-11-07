Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG ISIN: DE000A0M93V6 Anlass der Studie: Research Update Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 10.00 EUR Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023 Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Julien Desrosies, Matthias Greiffenberger The Gateway to DeFi, Crypto & Web 3.0. HY 2022 as expected. Price Target confirmed. In the past half year 2022, the Advanced Blockchain AG Group generated revenues of EUR 23.40 million. (HY 2021 EUR2.12 million). EBITDA of EUR 0.88 million was achieved, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 3.8%. (HY 2021 EUR 1.56 million; EBITDA margin 73.8%). The largest cost item was the cost of materials at EUR 21.49 million. Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 2.38 million. Personnel expenses were very low and amounted to EUR 0.28 million. Overall, net income of EUR -0.54 million was achieved, resulting in a net margin of -2.3%. The company has a very lean balance sheet. Equity in the group amounted to EUR 12.97 million, which corresponds to an equity ratio of 57.6%. Liquid funds were EUR 3.53 million. Their crypto investments were recognized at cost and are included in other assets. The item receivables and other assets amounted to EUR 18.09 million. Many of the portfolio positions are still at the beginning and have a great potential to develop dynamically. In addition, according to our assessment, there are still unpublished portfolio positions, which can also have a value-enhancing effect. According to the management, the annual holding costs are just below EUR 2 million, which we deduct from our portfolio valuation according to the NAV approach. In total, we confirm our calculated enterprise value of around EUR 83 million according to NAV. With 3.79 million shares outstanding, this corresponds to a value per share of EUR 21.99. Due to difficult crypto markets and the ongoing 'crypto winter', we have applied an additional market discount to the calculated fair value. We currently calculate this at around 55%. Therefore, we see the fair value at EUR 37.75 million or EUR 10.00 per share. Thus, our price target of EUR 10.00 is currently significantly below the calculated fair intrinsic value. With a calming of the crypto markets and a 'crypto spring', we will then also reduce our 'market discount' accordingly. Against the background of the high upside potential, we assign a BUY rating. Outlook 2022 Despite the loss in the first half of 2022, Advanced Blockchain AG's management is aiming to end fiscal 2022 profitably, which is 'very realistic due to profitable incubation efforts, as well as the successful partial sale of tokens.' Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/25769.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen GBC AG Halderstrasse 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de ++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Date and time of completion of the study: 03.11.2022 (16:20) Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 07.11.2022 (10:30)