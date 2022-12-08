Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG ISIN: LI1147158318 Anlass der Studie: Management Interview Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 20.00 CHF Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023 Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer The 'world's smallest gym' presented itself very well at the Munich Capital Markets Conference, investors can now also test the training system on site EasyMotionSkin Tec AG presented itself very well with its 'smallest gym in the world' at the Munich Capital Markets Conference on November 15, 2022. For example, the company presented its EMS training suit with its patented dry electrode system to investors. By stimulating the body's muscles with low-frequency electrical impulses, oxygen uptake can be increased and an increase in performance as well as optimal training effects and regeneration can be achieved. After the conference, the company will offer investors the opportunity to see the technology product for themselves in person at the company's premises. Matthias Greiffenberger, an analyst for GBC AG, took the opportunity at the MKK to conduct an interview with the head of sales, Michael Spitznagel, and the head of finance, Werner Murr, about the product, the company and the outlook going forward. GBC AG: The MKK was the first capital market conference of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG after the IPO. How was your experience? Michael Spitznagel / Werner Murr: For us as EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, it was very positive that numerous interested parties were present at our presentation. The MKK is a great opportunity for a company to present itself extensively to the capital market, the press and potential investors. GBC AG: The past year was characterized by supply chain problems and the corona crisis. In your view, have these problems been completely resolved? Michael Spitznagel / Werner Murr: Completely resolved is too much to say. But we are on the right track. Delivery times for various parts are still affected and gym operations are also suffering from the after-effects of corona. Despite these obstacles, we will succeed in significantly increasing our sales this year. We have used the recent past to optimize our product range and our distribution channels. GBC AG: How would you imagine the optimization of sales? Michael Spitznagel: As a company, we have to constantly evolve and consider new avenues. In this day and age, online sales are state of the art and we will also test this at EasyMotionSkin. In addition to our partner sales model, we will also address our customers directly in the future. GBC AG: At the MKK, you also addressed the issue of rental/subscription models. How does this affect the figures and the future of the company? Michael Spitznagel: We can't say at the moment what the impact will be, we have only just started with it. The creation of recurring revenues is important for us, as we then have cash flows that can be planned well. Due to the attractiveness of the rental conditions, this model could be scaled upwards as desired. GBC AG: Will there be a change in the business model due to rental/abandonment models? Michael Spitznagel: In the current status of the company, we will not radically change our business model, but will gradually adapt it and initially also operate it in parallel in some form. GBC AG: How has your business developed in the current year? Michael Spitznagel: The year has gone well so far. We have published current figures for MKK in the form of interim financial statements as of October 31, 2022. According to this, we generated sales of around CHF 8.6 million by the end of October. We estimate that we will have generated additional sales of around CHF 1.5 million by the end of the year, so that we will end up with around CHF 10 million. Thus, we should more than double our sales in the current year compared to the previous year. GBC AG: When we talk about EMS, the question arises as to how a customer can imagine this feeling? Michael Spitznagel: Theoretically, our product can be explained very well, but it is important to get to know EasyMotionSkin in practice. The experience is outstanding, the rate of positive purchase decisions is extremely high at over 75%. GBC AG: You mentioned that it is very important in the EMS industry that customers experience the stimulation for themselves once. How and where can customers try out the EasyMotionSkin system? Michael Spitznagel: To experience the full experience, we cordially invite anyone and everyone interested to our DOME in Seefeld. Alternatively, there is the possibility to do a test training with one of our numerous consultants-also privately at home. For this, please contact us via ir@ems.ag or directly via our contact form at: https://easymotionskin.com/de/interest GBC AG: Thank you very much for the interview. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/26161.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen ++++++++++++++++

