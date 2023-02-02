Getlink: Half-yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:

As of 31 December 2022, the following resources were included in the liquidity account under the liquidity contract entrusted by GETLINK SE (Paris:GET) to BNP Paribas Exane from 5 September 2022:

314,849 shares

18,868,323.67 euros

Number of transactions executed during the half-year: 98

Number of transactions executed during the half-year: 194

Volume traded during the half year: 1,485,779 shares for ¬24,605,952

Volume traded during the half-year: 1,674,145 shares for ¬28,227,465

It is recalled that as at 30 June 2022, the following resources were included in the liquidity account under the liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo:

503,215 shares

10,482,627.04.

It is recalled that, as of September 2, 2022, the resources allocated to the implementation of the liquidity contract entrusted to BNP Exane were as follows:

219,003 shares

15,653,495.15 euros.

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

