Getlink: Half-yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

As of 31 December 2022, the following resources were included in the liquidity account under the liquidity contract entrusted by GETLINK SE (Paris:GET) to BNP Paribas Exane from 5 September 2022:

  • 314,849 shares
  • 18,868,323.67 euros
  • Number of transactions executed during the half-year: 98
  • Number of transactions executed during the half-year: 194
  • Volume traded during the half year: 1,485,779 shares for ¬24,605,952
  • Volume traded during the half-year: 1,674,145 shares for ¬28,227,465

It is recalled that as at 30 June 2022, the following resources were included in the liquidity account under the liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo:

  • 503,215 shares
  • 10,482,627.04.

It is recalled that, as of September 2, 2022, the resources allocated to the implementation of the liquidity contract entrusted to BNP Exane were as follows:

  • 219,003 shares
  • 15,653,495.15 euros.

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005621/en/

GETLINK S.E.

