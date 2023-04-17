AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Exclusive Networks: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From April 11 to 14, 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the Issuer

Date of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume
(in number of shares)

Daily Weighted average
purchase price of the shares

Market

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-11

FR0014005DA7

1413

19.703539

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-11

FR0014005DA7

12051

19.643600

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-12

FR0014005DA7

1195

19.475297

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-12

FR0014005DA7

7069

19.473694

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-13

FR0014005DA7

676

19.326213

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-13

FR0014005DA7

3923

19.327224

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-14

FR0014005DA7

1382

19.462344

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-14

FR0014005DA7

4117

19.495764

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

31826

19.529469

 

Name of the issuer

Identity Code of the Issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)

Name of the broker

Identity code of the broker

Day/time of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Price (per unit)

Currency

Quantity bought

Market (MIC Code)

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T07:05:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

375

XPAR

OD_7NDQWH8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T07:08:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.980000

EUR

73

CCXE

OD_7NDRJBM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T07:09:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19.880000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7NDRa5h-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T07:09:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

254

XPAR

OD_7NDRaLs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T07:15:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

247

XPAR

OD_7NDT2s0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T07:16:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

60

CCXE

OD_7NDTK31-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T07:26:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.680000

EUR

324

XPAR

OD_7NDVmWM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T07:26:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

466

XPAR

OD_7NDVmWL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T07:51:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

33

XPAR

OD_7NDcDpC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T08:59:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

8

XPAR

OD_7NDtMW3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T08:59:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

79

XPAR

OD_7NDtMW4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T08:59:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

123

XPAR

OD_7NDtMW4-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:01:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7NDtisv-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

222

CCXE

OD_7NDwkMx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7NDwkMy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

25

CCXE

OD_7NDwkMy-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

44

CCXE

OD_7NDwkMz-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

20

XPAR

OD_7NDwkN8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

20

XPAR

OD_7NDwkN8-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

147

XPAR

OD_7NDwkN9-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

312

XPAR

OD_7NDwkNA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

616

XPAR

OD_7NDwkNA-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

147

XPAR

OD_7NDwkNB-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

609

XPAR

OD_7NDwkNC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

78

XPAR

OD_7NDwkNC-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

99

XPAR

OD_7NDwkS9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

39

XPAR

OD_7NDwlZ5-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:13:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

120

XPAR

OD_7NDwlZ5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:25:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

56

CCXE

OD_7NDzmH4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T09:59:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

67

CCXE

OD_7NE8KBt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T10:37:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

63

CCXE

OD_7NEI2Ak-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T10:37:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7NEI2Al-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T10:53:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

140

XPAR

OD_7NELxfn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T10:53:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7NELxfo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T11:17:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

259

XPAR

OD_7NES0Xj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T11:17:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

23

XPAR

OD_7NES0Xk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T11:25:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.660000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7NEU08u-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T11:25:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.660000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7NEU08u-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T11:25:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.660000

EUR

45

CCXE

OD_7NEU08v-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T11:25:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7NEU090-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T11:25:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

120

XPAR

OD_7NEU090-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T11:25:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

1221

XPAR

OD_7NEU091-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T11:25:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7NEU092-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T11:25:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7NEU092-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:00:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

87

XPAR

OD_7NEcwaz-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:00:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

76

XPAR

OD_7NEcwaz-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:03:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7NEdgFA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:05:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

57

CCXE

OD_7NEe7df-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:05:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

112

XPAR

OD_7NEe7df-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:09:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

50

XPAR

OD_7NEf81D-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:09:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

25

XPAR

OD_7NEf81D-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:09:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

31

XPAR

OD_7NEf81E-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:17:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

22

XPAR

OD_7NEh99F-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:21:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

140

XPAR

OD_7NEiA6W-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:29:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

42

XPAR

OD_7NEkAyT-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:29:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

32

XPAR

OD_7NEkAyU-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:37:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

83

CCXE

OD_7NEm8iY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T12:53:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

126

XPAR

OD_7NEqEMN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T13:29:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

72

CCXE

OD_7NEzL8H-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T13:33:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

77

CCXE

OD_7NF0MLY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T13:40:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7NF1vbO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T13:47:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

56

CCXE

OD_7NF3jlW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T14:00:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

62

CCXE

OD_7NF6vjg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T14:16:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

79

CCXE

OD_7NFB8f5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T14:56:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

141

XPAR

OD_7NFLEZq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T14:56:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

64

XPAR

OD_7NFLEZq-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:00:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

55

CCXE

OD_7NFM2mU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

18

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLa-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

29

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

77

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLb-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

69

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLc-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

4

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLd-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLe-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

4

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLe-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

25

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLf-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

74

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

65

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLZ-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

40

CCXE

OD_7NFMnLE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

73

CCXE

OD_7NFMnLP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

783

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

624

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

36

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

961

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

296

XPAR

OD_7NFMnLY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

32

CCXE

OD_7NFMno4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

127

XPAR

OD_7NFMnmo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

25

XPAR

OD_7NFMnmo-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:03:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

68

XPAR

OD_7NFMnnB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:04:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7NFN5VH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:29:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

72

XPAR

OD_7NFTQFk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:29:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

428

XPAR

OD_7NFTQFl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:29:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

72

XPAR

OD_7NFTQFl-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:29:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

500

XPAR

OD_7NFTXFL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-11T15:29:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

681

XPAR

OD_7NFTXFM-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T07:07:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

450

XPAR

OD_7NJHcmR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T07:07:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

33

XPAR

OD_7NJHcmS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T07:07:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

256

XPAR

OD_7NJHdmk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T07:08:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

72

CCXE

OD_7NJHr6u-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T08:00:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

50

XPAR

OD_7NJUxI4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T08:00:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

42

XPAR

OD_7NJUxI4-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T08:20:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7NJa0VN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T08:34:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

85

XPAR

OD_7NJdYYD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T08:34:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

224

CCXE

OD_7NJdYWo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T08:34:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

70

CCXE

OD_7NJdYWp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T08:46:45Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

64

CCXE

OD_7NJgafY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T09:15:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

67

CCXE

OD_7NJnwhk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T09:50:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

19

CCXE

OD_7NJwbO7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T10:18:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

274

XPAR

OD_7NK3csC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T10:54:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7NKChLR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T10:54:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

135

XPAR

OD_7NKChJr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T10:54:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

443

XPAR

OD_7NKChJr-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T10:54:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

13

XPAR

OD_7NKChJs-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T10:54:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

268

XPAR

OD_7NKChJw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T10:54:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

237

XPAR

OD_7NKChJx-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T10:54:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

112

XPAR

OD_7NKCiJR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T10:58:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

45

CCXE

OD_7NKDlO1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T11:52:47Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

156

XPAR

OD_7NKRQQ8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T12:32:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

164

XPAR

OD_7NKbWqs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T12:34:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7NKbxtz-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:10:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

13

CCXE

OD_7NKl2b2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:42:45Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7NKt6rH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:50:47Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

34

CCXE

OD_7NKv8FN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:55:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

326

XPAR

OD_7NKwCLD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:55:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

149

XPAR

OD_7NKwCLD-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:55:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

19

XPAR

OD_7NKwCLE-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:55:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

445

CCXE

OD_7NKwCwY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:55:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

66

XPAR

OD_7NKwCwn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:55:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

121

XPAR

OD_7NKwCwo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:55:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

201

XPAR

OD_7NKwCwo-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:55:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7NKwCwp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:55:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7NKwCwQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:55:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7NKwCwQ-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:55:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

768

XPAR

OD_7NKwCwN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:55:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

66

XPAR

OD_7NKwCwO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T13:59:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

59

XPAR

OD_7NKxDnx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T14:07:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

270

XPAR

OD_7NKzEw2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T14:07:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

64

XPAR

OD_7NKzEw3-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T14:11:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7NL0GfG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T14:17:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

19

XPAR

OD_7NL1nKl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T14:38:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

540

XPAR

OD_7NL79ZS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T14:46:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7NL9HSr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T14:46:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

51

XPAR

OD_7NL9HSs-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T14:46:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

257

XPAR

OD_7NL9HSt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T14:46:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

83

XPAR

OD_7NL9HSt-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T14:51:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

37

XPAR

OD_7NLAIQ1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T14:51:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

60

XPAR

OD_7NLAIQ2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:10:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

116

CCXE

OD_7NLFKDt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:21:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

223

XPAR

OD_7NLHykb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:21:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

39

XPAR

OD_7NLHykc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:28:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

7

XPAR

OD_7NLJlS2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:28:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7NLJocS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:29:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

126

XPAR

OD_7NLJvvk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:29:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

62

XPAR

OD_7NLJwVE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:29:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

141

XPAR

OD_7NLK49T-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:29:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

59

XPAR

OD_7NLK6Yt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:29:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

54

XPAR

OD_7NLK6Yu-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:35:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

69

XPAR

OD_7NLLTr3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:35:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

68

XPAR

OD_7NLLTr4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-12T15:35:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

63

XPAR

OD_7NLLTr4-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T08:25:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

25

XPAR

OD_7NPRpiF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T08:25:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

119

XPAR

OD_7NPRpiG-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T08:33:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

144

XPAR

OD_7NPTgmt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T08:33:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

1676

XPAR

OD_7NPTgmu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T08:53:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

98

XPAR

OD_7NPYis9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T09:08:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.220000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7NPcZNd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T09:08:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.220000

EUR

8

XPAR

OD_7NPcZNe-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T09:08:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

100

CCXE

OD_7NPcZNK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T09:08:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7NPcZNL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T09:08:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

444

XPAR

OD_7NPcZNO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T09:19:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

14

XPAR

OD_7NPfL5h-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T09:23:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

15

XPAR

OD_7NPgLWz-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T09:28:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

298

XPAR

OD_7NPhYpo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T10:28:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

77

XPAR

OD_7NPwfGQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T10:32:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7NPxgDb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T10:38:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

91

CCXE

OD_7NPz7hl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T10:40:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

57

XPAR

OD_7NPzh5Y-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T10:40:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7NPzh5Z-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T10:40:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

54

XPAR

OD_7NPzh5Z-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T10:55:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

92

CCXE

OD_7NQ3UNP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T12:06:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.420000

EUR

65

CCXE

OD_7NQLJ5y-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T12:06:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.420000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7NQLJ5z-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T12:40:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

77

XPAR

OD_7NQTuOi-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T12:40:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

56

XPAR

OD_7NQTuOj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T12:40:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

42

CCXE

OD_7NQTuft-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T12:40:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

30

XPAR

OD_7NQTueq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T12:40:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

37

XPAR

OD_7NQTuux-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T13:04:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

71

XPAR

OD_7NQZy35-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T13:04:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7NQZyJ9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T13:52:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7NQm4pQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T13:52:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.420000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7NQm55c-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T13:52:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

32

CCXE

OD_7NQm5N2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T14:00:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.420000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7NQo6jq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T14:42:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7NQygZX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T14:45:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

200

XPAR

OD_7NQzVnQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T14:51:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

115

CCXE

OD_7NR0vUL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T14:51:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

43

CCXE

OD_7NR0vxg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T14:51:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7NR11wg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T14:54:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

21

CCXE

OD_7NR1mFa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T14:58:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7NR2cId-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-13T15:27:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

9

CCXE

OD_7NRA70R-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T08:28:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

235

XPAR

OD_7NVJ0QQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T08:37:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7NVLJIY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T08:47:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

340

CCXE

OD_7NVNpyi-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T09:00:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

70

XPAR

OD_7NVR5z2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T09:24:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

44

XPAR

OD_7NVXA9c-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T10:19:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

76

CCXE

OD_7NVl4oS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T10:19:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7NVl4oT-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T10:19:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

101

CCXE

OD_7NVl4oU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T10:19:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

228

XPAR

OD_7NVl4oU-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T10:31:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

56

CCXE

OD_7NVo6ME-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T11:17:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7NVzZay-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T11:17:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

63

CCXE

OD_7NVzZrK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T12:08:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7NWCTXm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T12:24:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

44

CCXE

OD_7NWGYGL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T12:27:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

20

CCXE

OD_7NWH65g-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T12:29:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

200

XPAR

OD_7NWHfFk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T12:29:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

200

XPAR

OD_7NWHfFr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T12:29:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

200

XPAR

OD_7NWHfSW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T12:29:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7NWHfFd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T12:29:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

66

CCXE

OD_7NWHfFe-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T12:29:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

224

XPAR

OD_7NWHfFf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T13:23:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

96

XPAR

OD_7NWVPaU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T13:27:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7NWWLau-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T13:27:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7NWWLav-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T13:35:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

146

XPAR

OD_7NWYRfn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T13:59:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

25

XPAR

OD_7NWeSIb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T13:59:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7NWeSIc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:00:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

170

CCXE

OD_7NWeblU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:00:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7NWeblV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:00:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

500

XPAR

OD_7NWeblj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:00:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

238

XPAR

OD_7NWeblk-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:00:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.420000

EUR

60

CCXE

OD_7NWecJW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:00:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

25

XPAR

OD_7NWecJC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:00:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

344

XPAR

OD_7NWecJD-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:14:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

76

XPAR

OD_7NWiGwU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:20:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7NWjZ0a-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:20:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.500000

EUR

274

XPAR

OD_7NWjZ0Z-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:23:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

109

XPAR

OD_7NWkJ6j-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:29:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

164

XPAR

OD_7NWlpXX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T14:29:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

98

XPAR

OD_7NWlpXY-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T15:00:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.680000

EUR

102

CCXE

OD_7NWtdP1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T15:04:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.680000

EUR

388

XPAR

OD_7NWujZJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T15:04:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

38

XPAR

OD_7NWulfK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T15:04:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

194

XPAR

OD_7NWulfL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T15:08:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

35

CCXE

OD_7NWvenL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T15:08:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

58

CCXE

OD_7NWvenL-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T15:22:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

53

CCXE

OD_7NWzMRH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-14T15:28:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7NX0pIA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005537/en/

Exclusive Networks

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
1&1 AG
Exclu­­sive ­­Netwo­­rks

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Kolumne

    Die Geopolitik treibt das Gold

     · Uhr · Stefan Riße
  2. Kolumne

    Bereitet die anhaltende Bitcoin-Stärke den Boden für eine Altcoin-Season?

     · Uhr · decentralist.de

  3. Wer vor dieser „heftigen Marktkorrektur“ Angst hat, ist kein Investor

     · Uhr · Aktienwelt360
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden