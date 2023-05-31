Leonteq AG: Leonteq informiert über die Raiffeisen-Kooperation

Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Partnerschaft

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ INFORMIERT ÜBER DIE RAIFFEISEN-KOOPERATION Zürich, 31. Mai 2023 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) informiert über ihre Kooperation mit Raiffeisen Schweiz Genossenschaft (Raiffeisen). Im Anschluss an die Mitteilung vom 31. März 2023 über die Zusammenarbeit mit Raiffeisen informiert Leonteq heute, dass die Arbeiten zur Anbindung der Technologie- und Dienstleistungsplattform von Leonteq an eine neue Raiffeisen-Plattform für strukturierte Produkte über Mai 2023 hinaus fortgesetzt werden. Wie bereits kommuniziert, hängt die Verlängerung der Kooperationsvereinbarung zwischen den beiden Parteien bis 2030 (derzeit: 2026) vom erfolgreichen Abschluss der technologischen Verbindung zwischen den Plattformen ab, welcher in den nächsten Monaten erwartet wird. KONTAKT



Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).



www.leonteq.com



