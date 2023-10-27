AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 20 October to 26 October 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/10/2023

FR0013230612

23987

20.0685

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/10/2023

FR0013230612

2000

19.7292

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/10/2023

FR0013230612

2693

19.9842

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/10/2023

FR0013230612

1,146

19.6761

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/10/2023

FR0013230612

1,844

19.6234

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

31,670

19.9997

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231027516091/en/

Tikehau Capital

