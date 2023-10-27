Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 20 October to 26 October 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
23987
|
20.0685
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2000
|
19.7292
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2693
|
19.9842
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,146
|
19.6761
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/10/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,844
|
19.6234
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
31,670
|
19.9997
|
