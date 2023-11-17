Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 10 November to 16 November 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number

of shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market

(MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/11/2023 FR0013230612 2000 19.8111 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/11/2023 FR0013230612 1355 19.8549 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/11/2023 FR0013230612 2000 20.0008 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/11/2023 FR0013230612 1,388 20.4678 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/11/2023 FR0013230612 1,560 20.1816 XPAR TOTAL 8,303 20.0433

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231117853391/en/

