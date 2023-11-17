AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 10 November to 16 November 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market
(MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/11/2023

FR0013230612

2000

19.8111

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/11/2023

FR0013230612

1355

19.8549

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/11/2023

FR0013230612

2000

20.0008

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/11/2023

FR0013230612

1,388

20.4678

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/11/2023

FR0013230612

1,560

20.1816

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8,303

20.0433

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231117853391/en/

Tikehau Capital

