Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 10 November to 16 November 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/11/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2000
|
19.8111
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/11/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1355
|
19.8549
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/11/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2000
|
20.0008
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/11/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,388
|
20.4678
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/11/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,560
|
20.1816
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
8,303
|
20.0433
|
Tikehau Capital