Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 9 February 2024 to 15 February 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 9 February 2024 to 15 February 2024 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 09/02/2024 FR0013230612 2,000 21.5671 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/02/2024 FR0013230612 539 21.4119 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 13/02/2024 FR0013230612 1,331 21.3479 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/02/2024 FR0013230612 1,223 21.1216 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/02/2024 FR0013230612 1,295 21.0051 XPAR TOTAL 6,388 21.3091

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240216292323/en/

Tikehau Capital