Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 9 February 2024 to 15 February 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 9 February 2024 to 15 February 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
09/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
21.5671
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
539
|
21.4119
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
13/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,331
|
21.3479
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,223
|
21.1216
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/02/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,295
|
21.0051
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
6,388
|
21.3091
|
