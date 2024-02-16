AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 9 February 2024 to 15 February 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 9 February 2024 to 15 February 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/02/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

21.5671

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/02/2024

FR0013230612

539

21.4119

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

13/02/2024

FR0013230612

1,331

21.3479

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/02/2024

FR0013230612

1,223

21.1216

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/02/2024

FR0013230612

1,295

21.0051

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

6,388

21.3091

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240216292323/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Dax Tagesrückblick
    Pfandbriefbank im Tal der Tränen - Dax mit neuem Allzeithochgestern, 17:41 Uhr · onvista
  2. onvista Mahlzeit 15.02.2024
    Elmos Semiconductor | Cisco Systems | Albemarle - braucht niemand mehr Lithium?gestern, 12:57 Uhr · onvista
  3. Börse am Morgen 15.02.2024
    Dax steigt auf Rekordhoch - Elmos nach Zahlen gefragt, pbb abgestuftgestern, 09:23 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden