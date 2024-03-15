AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^

Original-Research: INDUS Holding AG - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to INDUS Holding AG

Company Name: INDUS Holding AG
ISIN: DE0006200108

Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: BUY
from: 15.03.2024
Target price: 36.00
Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
Last rating change: 
Analyst: Christian Sandherr

Bolt-on acquisitions into global megatrends; chg.
 
Topic: INDUS successfully completed the share repurchase program announced
on February 21st. Further, the German conglomerate expanded their portfolio
in the field of infrastructure networks and AI-based industrial automation.
 
Share buyback at an attractive price: During the period from February 22nd
to March 1st, INDUS conducted a public buyback for 1.1m shares at a price
of EUR 23 per share, which are now held as treasury shares. The volume
amounts to EUR 25.3m in aggregate or approximately 4.09% of the company's
share capital. At the current trading price INDUS offers an attractive
return on investment capital, thus we view the buyback as a good capital
allocation decision.
 
Investment into Germany's future infrastructure: INDUS announced the
successful acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM
(sales: EUR 21m). By that, they are strengthening the existing portfolio in
the field of infrastructure networks with the subsidiaries Weigand Bau GmbH
and Turmbau Steffens & Nölle GmbH. Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM produces passive
components for the fiberoptic infrastructure. INDUS became already in 1986
the sole shareholder of Hauff-Technik GmbH & Co. KG, which acquired 50% of
Hauff-Technik GRIDCOM in 2016. While the purchase price was not disclosed,
we would expect it to be in the mid single-digit EURm range for the 50%
stake.
 
Investment in AI-based industrial automation: INDUS acquired Gestalt
Robotics GmbH, a specialist in the field of AI-based automation for
industrial applications (sales: EUR 5m). We expect the acquisition price to
be in the low to mid single-digit EURm range. By acquiring Gestalt Robotics,
INDUS is expanding its engineering segment and lays the foundation to
profit from the fast growing AI market.
 
Attractive cashflow generation: INDUS delivered a preliminary FY23 FCF
north of EUR 190m, materially improving yoy (FY22: EUR 102m) and exceeding the
management target of EUR 100m, thanks to further noticeable working capital
normalizations. Supported by the divestment of the loss-making
automotive-related business in FY23, we expect INDUS to deliver FCF of EUR
100m in a normalized year, making it a cash cow with an attractive
normalized FCF-Yield of c. 9%.
 
INDUS remains attractively priced trading at only 4.3x EV/EBITDA 2024e,
which is 28% below its 10y historical average. Hence, we reiterate BUY with
an unchanged PT of EUR 36 based on FCFY 2024e.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29165.pdf
For additional information visit our website
www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Contact for questions

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.

NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
INDUS Holding

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Dax Tagesrückblick 14.03.2024
    Neues Allzeithoch wird nach US-Daten abverkauft - BMW nach Zahlen im Fokusgestern, 17:31 Uhr · onvista
  2. Jahreszahlen
    Rüstungskonzern Rheinmetall legt kräftig zugestern, 08:39 Uhr · dpa-AFX
  3. US-Inflationsdaten veröffentlicht
    Produzentenpreise über den Erwartungen - Dollar legt zugestern, 13:35 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden