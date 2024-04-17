JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical

voting rights March 31, 2024 22 497 209 32 265 101

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 497 209 shares is 31 869 380, taking into account the 395 721 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

