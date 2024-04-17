AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights

March 31, 2024

22 497 209

32 265 101

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 497 209 shares is 31 869 380, taking into account the 395 721 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240417536165/en/

JACQUET METALS SA

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Jacquet Metal Service

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Quartalszahlen Q1/2024
    Johnson & Johnson schlägt Gewinnerwartungen und erhöht erneut die Dividendegestern, 14:17 Uhr · onvista
  2. Dax Tagesrückblick 16.04.2024
    Deutliche Kursverluste durch Nahostkonflikt - Fresenius legt ordentlich zugestern, 17:31 Uhr · onvista
  3. Dax Chartanalyse 16.04.2024
    Nahostkonflikt sorgt erneut für Verkaufsdruck - Schlagzeilen dominieren das Geschehengestern, 11:15 Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden