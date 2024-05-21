Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 13 May to 14 May 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 May to 14 May 2024
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
13/05/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
7000
|
98,8130
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
14/05/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
1065
|
98,9165
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
8 065
|
98,8267
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
