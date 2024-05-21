AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 13 May to 14 May 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 May to 14 May 2024

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

13/05/2024

FR0010313833

7000

98,8130

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

14/05/2024

FR0010313833

1065

98,9165

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8 065

98,8267

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

Arkema

