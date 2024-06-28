Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 21 June 2024 to 27 June 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/06/2024 FR0013230612 1,532 22.2900 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/06/2024 FR0013230612 2,120 22.0051 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/06/2024 FR0013230612 1,840 21.8421 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/06/2024 FR0013230612 1,469 21.5138 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/06/2024 FR0013230612 1,375 21.5004 XPAR TOTAL 8,336 21.8517

