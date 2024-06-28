Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 21 June 2024 to 27 June 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
21/06/2024
FR0013230612
1,532
22.2900
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
24/06/2024
FR0013230612
2,120
22.0051
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
25/06/2024
FR0013230612
1,840
21.8421
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
26/06/2024
FR0013230612
1,469
21.5138
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
27/06/2024
FR0013230612
1,375
21.5004
XPAR
TOTAL
8,336
21.8517
Tikehau Capital