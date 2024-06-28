AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 21 June 2024 to 27 June 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/06/2024

FR0013230612

1,532

22.2900

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/06/2024

FR0013230612

2,120

22.0051

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/06/2024

FR0013230612

1,840

21.8421

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/06/2024

FR0013230612

1,469

21.5138

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/06/2024

FR0013230612

1,375

21.5004

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

8,336

21.8517

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240628541019/en/

Tikehau Capital

