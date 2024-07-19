AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 12 July 2024 to 18 July 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/07/2024

FR0013230612

804

23.3160

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/07/2024

FR0013230612

881

23.1431

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/07/2024

FR0013230612

1,203

23.4663

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/06/2024

FR0013230612

527

23.2803

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/07/2024

FR0013230612

463

23.1521

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

3,878

23.2989

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240719125835/en/

Tikehau Capital

