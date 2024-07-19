Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 12 July 2024 to 18 July 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
804
|
23.3160
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
881
|
23.1431
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,203
|
23.4663
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/06/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
527
|
23.2803
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
463
|
23.1521
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
3,878
|
23.2989
|
