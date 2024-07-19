Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 12 July 2024 to 18 July 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/07/2024 FR0013230612 804 23.3160 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/07/2024 FR0013230612 881 23.1431 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/07/2024 FR0013230612 1,203 23.4663 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/06/2024 FR0013230612 527 23.2803 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/07/2024 FR0013230612 463 23.1521 XPAR TOTAL 3,878 23.2989

