Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 29 July to 02 August 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/08/2024

FR0010313833

2272

85,1949

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

02/08/2024

FR0010313833

2272

83,3261

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

4 544

84,2605

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 July to 02 August 2024

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240806946903/en/

Arkema

