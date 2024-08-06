Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 29 July to 02 August 2024
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
01/08/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
85,1949
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
02/08/2024
|
FR0010313833
|
2272
|
83,3261
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
4 544
|
84,2605
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 July to 02 August 2024
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
