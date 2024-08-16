AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: PNE AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: PNE AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

16.08.2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PNE AG

     Company Name:            PNE AG
     ISIN:                    DE000A0JBPG2

     Reason for the           Update
     research:
     Recommendation:          Buy
     from:                    16.08.2024
     Target price:            21,00 Euro
     Target price on sight    12 Monaten
     of:
     Last rating change:      02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf
                              Kaufen
     Analyst:                 Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN:
DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 21,00.

Zusammenfassung:
PNE meldete für Q2 ein Ergebnis, das unter unserer Prognose und den
Vorjahreszahlen lag. Das EBITDA belief sich auf EUR0,2 Mio. gegenüber EUR9,6
Mio. in Q2/23. Der Hauptgrund dafür sind geringere Beiträge aus den
Segmenten Projektentwicklung und Stromerzeugung. Nichtsdestotrotz stieg die
operative Tätigkeit im Jahresvergleich mit 226 MW im Bau (H1/23: 186 MW).
PNE hat seine Projektpipeline trotz des Verkaufs des US-Geschäfts (2,1 GW)
im Jahresvergleich um 8% auf 17,9 GW ausgebaut. In H1 erweiterte das
Unternehmen sein eigenes Windparkportfolio um 61 MW, das eine Kapazität von
412 MW erreichte. Die Stromproduktion stieg im ersten Halbjahr J/J um 17%
auf 380 GWh. Obwohl das EBITDA im ersten Halbjahr nur EUR8,7 Mio. betrug,
gehen wir weiterhin davon aus, dass PNE die EBITDA-Guidance (EUR40 Mio. - EUR50
Mio.) und unsere Prognose (EUR43 Mio.) aufgrund weiterer Projektverkäufe in H2
und eines weiteren starken EBITDA-Beitrags des Segments Stromerzeugung (H1:
EUR31,5 Mio.) erreichen wird. Auf Basis unveränderter Schätzungen ergibt eine
aktualisierte Sum-of-the-parts-Bewertung ein unverändertes Kursziel von EUR21.
Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.


First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG
(ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY
rating and maintained his EUR 21.00 price target.

Abstract:
PNE reported Q2 earnings which were below our forecast and prior year
figures. EBITDA amounted to EUR0.2m versus EUR9.6m in Q2/23. The main reason for
the lower numbers is smaller contributions from both the Project Development
and the Electricity Generation segments. Nevertheless, operating activity
increased y/y with 226 MW under construction (H1/23: 186 MW). PNE expanded
its project pipeline by 8% y/y to 17.9 GW despite the sale of the US
business (2.1 GW). In H1, the company added 61 MW to its own wind farm
portfolio, which reached a capacity of 412 MW. H1 power production rose by
17% y/y to 380 GWh. Although H1 EBITDA amounted to only EUR8.7m, we still
believe that PNE will reach EBITDA guidance (EUR40m - EUR50m) and our forecast
(EUR43m) due to further project sales in H2 and another strong EBITDA
contribution from the Electricity Generation segment (H1: EUR31.5m). Based on
unaltered forecasts, an updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields an
unchanged EUR21 price target. We confirm our Buy recommendation.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30517.pdf

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
PNE AG

