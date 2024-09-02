Autel Showcases Groundbreaking 480kW All-in-One DC Charger at ICNC 2024 in Berlin

Autel Europe, a pioneering force in energy solutions, proudly introduced its latest breakthrough at the International Charging Network Conference (ICNC) 2024, held in Berlin from August 31 to September 3. The event brought together key stakeholders from the EV charging industry, serving as a premier platform to explore the latest trends and technological advancements that are shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

On September 2nd, Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe, delivered a keynote speech that captured the attention of industry leaders and attendees alike. During his address, Mr. Cai unveiled Autel's New Generation Maxichargers, featuring the revolutionary 480kW All-in-One DC Charger. This state-of-the-art charger is designed to meet the increasing demands of the electric vehicle market by delivering unparalleled efficiency, reliability, and scalability.

The New Generation Maxichargers are equipped with Intelligent Matrix technology and the Power Module can be flexibly configured. This innovative feature ensures continuous operation and optimal performance by distributing the load across multiple modules, enhancing reliability and efficiency. The 480kW All-in-One DC Charger is set to redefine the standard for fast and ultra-fast EV charging solutions, positioning Autel at the forefront of the industry.

"We were thrilled to introduce our latest advancements at ICNC 2024," said Ting Cai. "The New Generation Maxichargers mark a significant leap forward in charging technology, offering unprecedented power and reliability. With our 480kW All-in-One DC Charger, Autel is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the EV charging industry."

Autel's participation in ICNC 2024 underscores its commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the EV ecosystem. Attendees at the conference had the opportunity to engage with Autel's team of experts and explore the full range of products and solutions designed to accelerate the transition to electric mobility.

