Fall Into Savings: Tineco's New Cleanliness Standards With Exclusive Deals

Tineco, a leading pioneer in floor care and smart home appliances, presents the latest innovations with unbeatable discounts. This upgrade to autumn freshness brings a new level of cleanliness to your home. Additionally, there is a 2% extra discount on all Tineco products at Amazon.de with the code TinecoSale. The best part: the code can be combined with the autumn sale discounts!

iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete

The iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete offers a cordless solution for vacuuming and mopping in one step. Suitable for a variety of hard floors such as hardwood, tile, and laminate. The hands-free self-cleaning system ensures easy maintenance, while the improved battery life allows for longer cleaning time of up to 35 minutes. It also features a larger tank system with a 0.8 L clean water tank and a 0.72 L dirty water tank. The innovative brush head cleans edges and corners precisely, while the lightweight design and accessory upgrades enhance the cleaning result. The iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete is available during the specified period on Amazon and Kaufland.

Original price: 299 EUR Deal price: 199 EUR (33% discount) Period: 8th Oct - 9th Oct

FLOOR ONE S5

With the smart floor washer FLOOR ONE S5, hard floors can be cleaned particularly effectively, as vacuuming and mopping are done in one step with just one device. The smart iLoop sensor technology facilitates cleaning by detecting dust and wet or dry dirt. The iLoop ring on the colored LED display changes from red to blue once the floor is clean.

The exclusive brush head design allows for optimized and streak-free cleaning of many hard-to-reach areas. Thanks to the large tanks for 0.8 liters of clean water and 0.7 liters of dirty water, multiple living areas can be cleaned without interruption. The FLOOR ONE S5 is available during the specified period on Amazon and Kaufland.

Original price: 509 EUR Deal price: 299 EUR (41% discount) Period: 8th Oct - 9th Oct

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 stands out with its 180° flat design, allowing effortless maneuvering under furniture. Mini assistive wheels ensure easy handling in both directions. The 45° swivel design allows for flexible movements, and the water tank embedded above the brush head facilitates cleaning.

The innovative 3-chamber system efficiently separates solids, liquids, and air, protecting the motor and maintaining full cleaning power. The FlashDry self-cleaning system completes the self-cleaning of the brush roll in just two minutes. The water is heated to remove dirt particles, and a heated airflow ensures quick drying in five minutes, reducing odors and keeping the brush fluffy.

Tineco's MHCBS technology ensures the continuous use of clean water during cleaning. With the improved pouch cell, the STRETCH S6 has a runtime of 40 minutes. The triple-sided edge cleaning ensures thorough cleanliness along baseboards. The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is available during the specified period on Amazon and Kaufland.

Original price: 599 EUR Deal price: 449 EUR (25% discount) Period: 8th Oct - 9th Oct

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7

The FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 combines a floor washer and stick vacuum cleaner in one device and is flexibly usable for house cleaning. With its FlashDry self-cleaning system, which completes the entire high-temperature self-cleaning process in just two minutes, the SWITCH S7 guarantees thorough cleaning and disinfection.

The innovative pouch cell allows up to 40 minutes in mop mode and up to 65 minutes in vacuum mode. The FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 is available during the specified period on Amazon and Kaufland.

Original price: 899 EUR Deal price: 669 EUR (26% discount) Period: 8th Oct - 9th Oct

A30S

The A30S, a smart cordless vacuum cleaner, is newly launched in 2024. It offers up to 60 minutes of runtime thanks to a 2500 mAh lithium battery and achieves a maximum suction power of 160 watts. Equipped with a HEPA filter (99.97% efficiency) and Tineco iLoop sensor technology, it operates in Eco, Auto, and Max modes. The device weighs 3.2 kg and features a ZeroTangle brush to prevent hair tangles. The A30S is available during the specified period on Amazon and Kaufland.

Original price: 199 EUR Deal price: 159 EUR (20% discount) Period: 8th Oct - 9th Oct

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

