Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 04 October 2024 to 10 October 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/10/2024

FR0013230612

5,356

24.3355

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/10/2024

FR0013230612

1,437

23.6986

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/10/2024

FR0013230612

1,470

23.5400

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/10/2024

FR0013230612

1,780

23.1360

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/10/2024

FR0013230612

2,751

22.7641

XPAR

 

 

TOTAL

12,794

23.6678

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241011617594/en/

Tikehau Capital

