Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 04 October 2024 to 10 October 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
5,356
|
24.3355
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,437
|
23.6986
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,470
|
23.5400
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
09/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,780
|
23.1360
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,751
|
22.7641
|
XPAR
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
12,794
|
23.6678
|
