Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 04 October 2024 to 10 October 2024

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/10/2024 FR0013230612 5,356 24.3355 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/10/2024 FR0013230612 1,437 23.6986 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 08/10/2024 FR0013230612 1,470 23.5400 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 09/10/2024 FR0013230612 1,780 23.1360 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/10/2024 FR0013230612 2,751 22.7641 XPAR TOTAL 12,794 23.6678

