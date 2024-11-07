AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: R. STAHL AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

07.11.2024
Original-Research: R. STAHL AG - from NuWays AG

07.11.2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to R. STAHL AG

     Company Name:                R. STAHL AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A1PHBB5

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     Target price:                EUR 25.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

Mixed Q3 with sales in line and adj. EBITDA below estimates

Topic: R. Stahl released its Q3 results yesterday with sales in line and
adj. EBITDA below our estimates. Further, the company specified its FY24e
adj. EBITDA guidance.

Q3 revenue increased slightly by 1.7% yoy to EUR 87.4m (eNuW: EUR 90m) due to a
strong oil & gas, marine and pharmaceutical sector. Adj. EBITDA came in at EUR
8.8m (eNuW: EUR 12m), a 35% decrease yoy with a 5.7ppts margin reduction to
10.0%. While personnel expenses remained roughly unchanged yoy, other
operating expenses increased 9.5% yoy to EUR 15.9m due to one-time effects
such as from the implementation of the EXcelerate strategy program as stated
in the CC (c. EUR 1m in Q3'24, c. EUR 3.7m in 9M'24).

The materials cost ratio increased slightly to 34.1% (vs. 33.4% in Q3'23)
mainly driven by a EUR 0.85m stock write off. From a geographic perspective,
Americas performed well with 11.7% yoy sales growth thanks to a strong order
backlog in the oil & gas industry. In contrast, Germany, the Central region
and Asia/Pacific showed a flat sales development in Q3.

Order intake decreased 9.4% yoy to EUR 74m attributable to economic
uncertainties and investment reluctance, leading to EUR 108m in order backlog
(vs. EUR 132m in Q3'23). While order intake in Americas was soft due to
uncertainties from the US election, demand is seen to bounce back in Q4
especially for oil & gas. Order intake in the chemical industry remained
muted and improvements are not expected soon.

FCF improved considerably yoy to EUR 6.0m, despite a lower net income and
thanks to a reduction in working capital as supply chains eased compared to
last year. This development should continue in Q4, leading to a mid
single-digit EURm FCF for FY24e (vs. EUR 0.3m in FY23; eNuW: EUR 6.5m).

R. Stahl reiterated its sales (EUR 335-350m) and FCF guidance for FY24e (mid
single-digit EURm) but specified its adj. EBITDA forecast to EUR 35-40m
(previously: EUR 35-45m). The top-line guidance looks plausible in our view
(eNuW: EUR 344m), even though we decreased our Q4 estimate due to the lower
than expected order intake. However, while Q4'24e can still benefit to a
large extent from the current backlog, H1'25e is more dependent on order
intake in the coming quarters. Hence, we take a more cautious stand for
FY25e. Moreover, the adj. EBITDA outlook looks reasonable (eNuW: EUR 36m) as
Q3'24 was impacted by one-offs that will not occur in Q4'24e to a similar
extent.

We reiterate our BUY rating with a new PT of EUR 25 (old: EUR 29), based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31207.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2024413 07.11.2024 CET/CEST

