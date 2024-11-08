AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Westwing Group SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

08.11.2024
Original-Research: Westwing Group SE - from NuWays AG

08.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to Westwing Group SE

     Company Name:                Westwing Group SE
     ISIN:                        DE000A2N4H07

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        08.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR 17.50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Henry Wendisch

Q3 review: benefitting change in mix; chg. est.

Topic: Westwing released solid Q3 results yesterday, which were slightly
above our sales estimates, but in line at adj. EBITDA. Overall, the product
and cost mix both showed improvements, positioning WEW well for the
important Q4 ahead and beyond. In detail:

Q3 sales increased by 3% yoy to EUR 96m (eNuW: EUR 90m), driven by growth in
active customers (+1% yoy to 1.28m) and a surging basket size (+16% yoy to EUR
206), which offset the trend of declining number of orders (-13% yoy). DACH
grew 4%, implying continued market share gains amid ongoing challenges in
the German online Home & Living market (-5% yoy in DACH; +9pp
outperformance), whereas International (+2% yoy) was burdened by the switch
in product assortment in the short-term.

Adj. EBITDA grew by 46% yoy to EUR 4m (eNuW: EUR 4.1m; 9M: EUR 13.7m, +15% yoy),
thanks to an improved cost mix. Next to a rising gross margin (+0.7pp,
thanks to the ongoing rise of the Westwing collection share by 10pp to 58%),
the larger lever was a decrease in the fulfilment cost ratio by 2.7pp. In
return, WEW spent 20% yoy more in brand marketing (especially in DACH), to
prepare for the seasonally important Q4. Within the segments, DACH's adj.
EBITDA of EUR 1.3m (2.4% margin) was burdened by the aforementioned marketing
campaign, whereas International expanded EBITDA to EUR 2.4m (5.2% margin),
mainly driven by the strong increase of the Westwing collection share.

FCF came in at EUR -6m in Q3 and was burdened by the seasonal inventory ramp
up (EUR +6m qoq WC effect in Q3). Per 9M, FCF thus stood at EUR -9m, containing
already some EUR 5m of the EUR 10-12m one-off cash effective SaaS tech-platform
restructuring. As management guides for FCF break even in FY'24e, this
implies a positive FCF of EUR 9m (eNuW: EUR 10m; EUR 14-16m FCF excl. one-offs),
on the back of positive WC reversals, but also due to a better cost mix.

The fact that WEW was able to show growth despite an ongoing market decline,
ultimately increasing market share, while also turning to a leaner cost
base, shows that management is on track to prepare the company for
disproportionate growth and operating leverage should consumer sentiment
pick up again. Moreover, the more than healthy balance sheet (net cash
explains 45% of market cap) provides the basis for further country
expansions. Therefore, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged
PT of EUR 17.50, based on DCF. - analyst change -

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31235.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2025461 08.11.2024 CET/CEST

